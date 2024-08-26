Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 34, 2024. The Current Share Buyback Program Has Been Finalized
Date
8/26/2024 12:16:14 PM
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 19 August 2024 and 23 August 2024
EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 389,254 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) . In total, 2,000,000 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 655,619,587.41, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which ran between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
|
Date:
|
Aggregated volume
(number of shares):
|
Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):
|
Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):
|
19 August 2024
|
76,607
|
335.6943
|
25,716,533.24
|
20 August 2024
|
74,836
|
338.4472
|
25,328,034.66
|
21 August 2024
|
77,894
|
336.5894
|
26,218,294.72
|
22 August 2024
|
85,000
|
341.7186
|
29,046,081.00
|
23 August 2024
|
74,917
|
341.7882
|
25,605,746.58
|
Total accumulated over week 34
|
389,254
|
338.8910
|
131,914,690.20
|
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
|
2,000,000
|
327.8098
|
655,619,587.41
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 23 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Class
C shares1
|
Total
|
Number of issued shares
|
1,241,125,412
|
881,555
|
1,242,006,697
|
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
|
60,676,207
|
-
|
60,676,207
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
1,180,449,205
|
881,555
|
1,181,330,760
1
Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2
EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55
334
