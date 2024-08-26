عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From August 19 To August 23, 2024


8/26/2024 12:16:06 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 19 TO AUGUST 23, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 19 to August 23, 2024:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares 		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 500 22,558 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2024 FR0010451203 13 000 22,55654 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,475 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2024 FR0010451203 23 725 22,56809 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,43 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/08/2024 FR0010451203 16 500 22,52606 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,42 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/08/2024 FR0010451203 22 000 22,50595 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 000 22,645 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2024 FR0010451203 17 092 22,71374 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,6475 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2024 FR0010451203 22 000 22,72523 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 500 22,77333 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2024 FR0010451203 19 750 22,69304 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,7775 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2024 FR0010451203 19 500 22,70487 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2024 FR0010451203 4 000 22,8225 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2024 FR0010451203 15 409 22,7653 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2024 FR0010451203 4 000 22,8375 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2024 FR0010451203 21 591 22,80258 XPAR
TOTAL 213 567 22,65821

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 19 to August 23, 2024

MENAFN26082024004107003653ID1108601973


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search