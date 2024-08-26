Solvay: Acquisition Of Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brussels, August 26, 2024, 6:00pm CEST - Regulated information In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024. Solvay has repurchased 122,323 Solvay shares in the period from August 19, 2024 up to and including August 23, 2024, as follows:

Date of repurchase Number of shares Average price paid Max price paid Min price paid Total Market 19-08-2024 972 31.0040 31.1700 30.8100 30,135.89 AQEU 19-08-2024 3,873 30.8978 31.1800 30.7700 119,667.18 CEUX 19-08-2024 1,091 30.9918 31.2000 30.7800 33,812.05 TQEX 19-08-2024 24,064 30.8925 31.3000 30.6900 743,397.12 XBRU 20-08-2024 2,324 30.6540 30.8600 30.5200 71,239.90 AQEU 20-08-2024 17,641 30.7439 30.9900 30.5900 542,353.14 CEUX 20-08-2024 4,381 30.7101 31.0000 30.5200 134,540.95 TQEX 20-08-2024 24,654 30.6424 31.1600 30.4900 755,457.73 XBRU 21-08-2024 590 30.7750 30.9800 30.6600 18,157.25 AQEU 21-08-2024 8,840 30.8669 30.9800 30.6500 272,863.40 CEUX 21-08-2024 2,064 30.8127 30.9700 30.6600 63,597.41 TQEX 21-08-2024 14,506 30.8179 30.9800 30.5900 447,044.46 XBRU 22-08-2024 317 31.0104 31.0800 30.9500 9,830.30 AQEU 22-08-2024 3,215 31.0052 31.1100 30.9500 99,681.72 CEUX 22-08-2024 1,233 31.0794 31.1300 30.9500 38,320.90 TQEX 22-08-2024 6,121 31.0007 31.2100 30.8100 189,755.28 XBRU 23-08-2024 425 31.2772 31.2900 31.2600 13,292.81 AQEU 23-08-2024 1,123 31.2802 31.3000 31.2500 35,127.66 CEUX 23-08-2024 364 31.2744 31.2900 31.2500 11,383.88 TQEX 23-08-2024 4,525 31.2819 31.4000 31.2300 141,550.60 XBRU

As of August 23, 2024, Solvay held a total of 1,042,156 own shares, spread out as follows:



739,227 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and 302,929 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

