Bryq Introduces Hard Skills Feature to Complement Soft Skills Assessment

The new feature delivers more profound insights and closes the talent loop.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bryq , a leading talent intelligence platform, has expanded its holistic hiring solutions by launching a new Hard Skills Feature. This feature complements Bryq's comprehensive soft skills assessments by automatically extracting and analyzing hard skills directly from candidate resumes. This innovation enhances the precision of candidate matching and closes the loop in the talent acquisition process.The Hard Skills Feature uses advanced AI to semantically analyze resume data, helping organizations identify candidates with the right technical competencies. By understanding the context and relationships between skills, this integration streamlines the hiring process, providing actionable insights that enable businesses to make precise, data-driven decisions quickly.This semantic skills-matching ensures that the right candidates are not only identified based on explicit qualifications but also through a deeper understanding of their overall fit for the role. By combining these insights with Bryq's existing soft skills assessments, companies can achieve a more holistic and effective hiring process.“With this new feature, we're addressing the need for a more nuanced and comprehensive approach to hiring,” said Markellos Diorinos, CEO of Bryq.“Our platform now provides a full spectrum of insights, combining both hard and soft skills to ensure that companies can hire talent that not only meets the technical requirements but also thrives within their role and organizational culture.”In addition to improving the initial hiring process, Bryq's tools also play a crucial role in long-term talent management. By continually assessing both hard and soft skills throughout an employee's tenure, companies can better plan for internal mobility, leadership development, and succession planning, ensuring that talent is always aligned with evolving business goals.“Our goal is to support companies in navigating the complexities of today's job requirements,” added Manto Papagianni, Head of Product at Bryq.“By offering a holistic view of both hard and soft skills, Bryq empowers companies to optimize their workforce and adapt to changing business needs.”Bryq's platform continues to evolve with tools designed to align talent decisions with business goals, providing a seamless, data-driven hiring experience that supports long-term success.Learn more about the Hard Skills Feature:About BryqBryq is a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations hire the right people and empower existing talent to reach their full potential. It delivers a holistic approach for skills-based hiring and predictive performance, ensuring alignment with business goals.

