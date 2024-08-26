TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi To Speak At Goldman Sachs Investor Conference
8/26/2024 12:00:53 PM
DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN ) Senior Vice President and Chief financial Officer
Rafael Lizardi will speak at the Goldman Sachs 2024 Communacopia + technology conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10:10 a.m. Pacific time. Lizardi will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.
The Audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section ( ) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at
TI .
