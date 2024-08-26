JOB SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR SAN ANTONIANS WITH DISABILITIES JOIN MORGAN’S MULTI-ASSISTANCE CENTER

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizations Partner to Increase Free Access to Jobs and Professional Development

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, Endeavors Unlimited's Job Supportive Services will join forces with Morgan's MAC (Multi-Assistance Center) through the Workforce Inclusion (WIN) program, expanding employment opportunities from their De Zavala office, for San Antonians with disabilities. For decades, this community has faced many challenges and the organizations have come together to address this stark reality.

In 2023, less than a quarter of the disabled population was employed-nearly three times lower than those without disabilities, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. Endeavors Unlimited is bringing its expertise in resume-building, career mapping, financial education, and interview training to this powerful new collaboration, ensuring that every MAC member has the tools and support needed to thrive in the workforce.

Additionally, Endeavors Unlimited provides on-the-job supportive services for those with disabilities. Salary and schedule negotiation, work accommodation implementation, and transportation planning can support the comfort and fair treatment of clients throughout their career.

Equipping individuals with these strategies for success, wellness is also considered and implemented through Endeavors Unlimited's services. The organization understands the importance of emotional stability and confidence in the workplace and offers anger management, anxiety management, and conflict resolution courses to ensure job security, productivity, and social growth for their clients.

As a national non-profit with over 30 years of experience serving adults with disabilities, Endeavors, along with several other organizations that combat barriers to equity for the disabled community, have called San Antonio home. Proud to continue this legacy of equal opportunity, Endeavors Unlimited is excited to further aid in the success of those with disabilities in our community.

For non-MAC members seeking employment assistance, Endeavors Unlimited offers Job Supportive Services at 6391 De Zavala Rd Suite 111, San Antonio, TX 78249. Residents seeking more information on Endeavors Job Supportive Services can reach out to ... . For Morgan's MAC offerings, contact ... .

About Endeavors

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information visit: .

About Morgan's MAC (Multi-Assistance Center)

Revolutionary Morgan's MAC is a center that improves the lives of individuals with disabilities and special needs through comprehensive and coordinated navigation services. Morgan's MAC uses a family-centered approach with full collaboration from the family, MAC member, and community partners.

Endeavors Unlimited Joins Morgan's Multi-Assistance Center

