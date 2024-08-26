Bairstow, Moeen Excluded As England Pick Five Uncapped Players For T20is Against Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) England have excluded Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali from its white-ball squads, as the side included five uncapped players for the upcoming men's T20I series against Australia.

Moeen was a part of the England squad that won the ODI in 2019 (along with Bairstow) and the T20 World Cup in 2022, but Monday's omission is a big indication that the side has moved on from two of its biggest mainstays in the white-ball format for more than a decade.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Jordan is another notable omission from England's white-ball squads, to be captained by Jos Buttler after the wicketkeeper-batter missed The Hundred because of a calf injury.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone has only been included in the T20I squad, while Jofra Archer is also named in both squads and is set to play his first ODI for England since the 2022/23 tour of Bangladesh.

While dropping veteran players, T20I call-ups have been handed to Essex batter Jordan Cox, Warwickshire pair Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley, Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull, and Hampshire fast bowler John Turner. Bethell, Turner and Hull, who was added to the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series following Mark Wood's injury, have also been included in England's ODI squad for the Australia series.

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick will be England's coach for the white-ball series against Australia after being appointed on an interim basis following the departure of Matthew Mott.

Durham's Brydon Carse also returns to the England white-ball squads after completing his three-month suspension from all cricket following an anti-corruption probe, while pacer Saqib Mahmood stages a return to the England set-up after overcoming long-term fitness issues. In the ODI squad, players from the current Test squad - Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts, Jamie Smith – have also been included in the 50-over squad as England start their preparation ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

England's three-match T20I series against Australia will kick off at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton, on September 11. Following this, England will play five ODIs against the same opposition, starting at Trent Bridge on September 19.

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, and John Turner

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner