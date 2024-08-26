Circle Of Parents® Colorado Launches New Statewide Peer-To-Peer Parenting Support Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Program offers free, confidential and non-judgmental space to discuss challenges and successes for parents and caregivers across Colorado.

Circle of Parents Colorado , a program dedicated to bringing peer-to-peer parent support groups to local communities, announced today the launch of a new weekly support group for Colorado parents and caregivers. This parenting support group is designed to empower parents and caregivers with knowledge, skills and support to raise resilient, happy children.

The new statewide Circle of Parents group meets Thursdays at noon, via Zoom and focuses on general parenting issues. Other existing statewide groups are designed to bring together fathers and male caregivers, Spanish-speakers and parents in recovery.

"At Circle of Parents, we recognize the power of peer support in parenting journeys," said Toni Miner, program manager of Circle of Parents Colorado. "Our parent support groups serve as inclusive spaces where caregivers can connect, learn, and grow together, ultimately fostering resilience and well-being in families. We are thrilled to host a new online group for any parent or caregiver residing in Colorado."

As an evidence-informed model, Circle of Parents is shown to improve the resiliency in children by increasing the protective factors in their environment through a support group for caregivers. Those include parental resilience, social connections, concrete support in times of need, knowledge of parenting and child development, and social and emotional competence of children.

National and local evaluations of the Circle of Parents model found that participants had statistically significant changes in four out of the five Strengthening Family Protective Factors after they participated in the Circle of Parents program. More specifically:





75% knew where to turn for community resources

82.5% were getting along better with their children

80% improved their parenting skills

72.5% learned to creatively solve problems 90% benefited from sharing ideas/experiences with others

In addition to statewide online groups, local Circle of Parents groups can exist anywhere in the community that is accessible and open to parents. Typically, local groups gather in person at family resource centers, schools, health clinics and religious institutions. Some meet virtually over Zoom or offer hybrid meetings. All groups are facilitated by trained professionals and led by other parents. Local Circle of Parents groups meet for general parenting, parents in recovery, fathers and male caregivers, Spanish-speakers, kinship and grandparents, parents of children with special needs and expectant, new and expanding families.

Colorado families interested in exploring or joining a support group can find their Circle at .

Illuminate Colorado , a statewide nonprofit dedicated to strengthening families, organizations and communities to prevent child maltreatment, leads the state chapter of Circle of Parents.

About Circle of Parents Colorado

Circle of Parents Colorado provides support groups that are led by parents, for parents-where parents are the experts. Using a peer-to-peer model, our facilitators help create a safe, inviting space where all participants are empowered to seek and share support and build a community that helps them be the parents they want to be. To learn more, or to find your Circle, visit .

About Illuminate Colorado

Illuminate Colorado is a statewide nonprofit strengthening families, organizations and communities to prevent child maltreatment. With a research-based approach that emphasizes building protective factors, Illuminate addresses systemic and multi-sector issues by collaborating with families and partners at the community, state and national level to develop and implement powerful programs, policies and initiatives that build brighter childhoods in Colorado. Visit



to learn more.

