CME Group Opens Registration For Its 21St Annual Global University Trading Challenge

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that registration is now open for the 21st annual CME Group University Trading Challenge, which will be held from Sunday, October 6, 2024 through Thursday, October 31, 2024. Interested students can register no later than 2 p.m. CT on Tuesday, October 2, where they can also familiarize themselves with the challenge rules and gain additional knowledge through the wide range of resources available.

The University Trading Challenge is an educational, hands-on trading challenge for undergraduate and graduate students from colleges and universities around the world. Competing teams will be student-led or in cooperation with a faculty advisor. Students will manage a variety of environmental, economic and other marketplace risks to protect their mock investment portfolios during this month-long competition.

Participating teams will have an interactive experience to learn the day-to-day challenges and opportunities of managing an investment portfolio through a simulated, professional trading platform provided by CQG . Students will also receive education, market-related data and news, including live updates from Dow Jones newsfeed and The Hightower Report, to test their skills at navigating market uncertainty in real-time.

"We are pleased to open up registration for this year's competition which, for over two decades, has given up-and-coming professionals unique insight into the importance of risk management in business and the global economy," said Anita Liskey, Global Head of Brand Marketing and Communications at CME Group. "Through this unique competition, students learn about futures markets as they try their hand at trading and compete with other university teams around the world."

Last year's competition brought together more than 400 teams of 1,865 students from 24 countries around the world, representing 156 universities. The winning team came from Universidad De Guadalajara in Mexico.

CME Group is committed to educating the next generation of finance professionals on the significance of global derivatives markets and risk management. In addition to interactive events like the University Trading Challenge, CME Group also partners with other industry organizations to offer broad educational tools, such as Futures Fundamentals , a one-stop educational resource that explains the role of futures markets in everyday life. The goal of the site is to make financial education an engaging experience for anyone, regardless of how well versed they are in the world of finance.

