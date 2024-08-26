Around, Minnesota United FC, And Target Unveil First-Ever In-Stadium AR Experience In Major League Soccer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARound, the leader in large-scale augmented reality (AR) experiences that is part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), today launched a groundbreaking in-stadium AR experience for Minnesota United FC in partnership with Target. This marks the first integration of stadium AR technology into an MLS pregame celebration, setting a new standard for fan engagement at Allianz Field.

ARound's stadium-level technology transforms the fan experience for sports teams, audiences, and brands

Building on successful partnerships with the MLB's Minnesota Twins, NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, and NFL's Los Angeles Rams, ARound's latest initiative is a significant step in expanding its presence in live sports. Fans continue to be highly engaged with existing ARound experiences, with users interacting for an average of over 15 minutes per game.

"We are excited to bring this immersive AR experience to MLS and fans nationwide," said Josh Beatty, Founder and CEO of ARound. "These new experiences merge physical and digital worlds in an unprecedented display of team spirit and innovation, bringing fans right into the action."

Starting August 24, 2024 and continuing throughout the season, ARound will bring to life a new Minnesota United tradition, "Loons Liftoff." This experience allows fans to hit targets and collect points as they work as a community to summon "The Dethloon," a nod to Minnesota United's fan culture and beloved mascot. Participants can also scan a QR code for a chance to win a Target gift card.

"This collaboration with ARound and Target exemplifies our commitment to innovation and community," said Evan Entler, Vice President of Digital Media at Minnesota United. "We're excited to see how fans react to this unique blend of tradition and cutting-edge technology."

About ARound

ARound

is a first-of-its-kind stadium-level shared augmented reality platform and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud , a proprietary suite of SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. ARound keeps audiences engaged by capturing their attention through immersive, interactive and shared experiences with fellow fans across the venue. Where other AR products offer isolating, singular experiences, ARound's massive multi-user AR – which uses 3D spatial computing to localize content – redefines what it means to be part of a connected fan experience. It was the winner of Stagwell's annual innovation competition which invests in new product ideas proposed by the network's 13,000+ employees. ARound and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud are a part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing.

About Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC is a professional soccer team based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, competing in Major League Soccer (MLS). Known for their passionate fanbase and strong community ties, Minnesota United FC embodies the spirit of soccer in the North.

About Target

Target Corporation is a leading American retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Known for its community involvement and innovative partnerships, Target continues to enhance the consumer experience through cutting-edge technology and creative collaborations.

Contact:

Kara

Gelber

[email protected]



SOURCE Stagwell Inc.