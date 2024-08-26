Share Buyback Programme Update (Update 26 August 2024)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with the regulations, DEME Group NV hereby discloses information regarding the Acquisition of own shares.
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 29 April 2024, DEME Group NV has bought back 33,633 shares for a total amount of 5,416,921.16 euro. This corresponds to 74.74% of the programme completed.
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by DEME Group NV can be found on .
