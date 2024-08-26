New Podcast Buscando El Flow Hosted By Entrepreneur, Coach And Mentor Manu Del Valle Launches On Revolver Podcasts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gonzalo Girault, Gaming and Metaverse Pioneer, Kicks Off the Series as the First Guest, Sharing Insights on Digital Storytelling and the Future of Marketing

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts proudly announces the launch of Buscando el Flow, a groundbreaking Spanish-language podcast hosted by the accomplished entrepreneur, coach and mentor Manu Del Valle. Unlike typical self-improvement shows,

Buscando el Flow takes listeners on a journey to explore the concept of "flow"-a state of energized focus, complete immersion, and enjoyment in the process, as defined by renowned psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. Del Valle invites listeners to join him and his guests as they delve into the art of living a life full of flow, offering tools, ideas, and hacks for achieving this ideal state. In addition to the podcast,

Manu has a new venture listeners can discover by visiting FlowForward

The premiere episode features Gonzalo Girault, a visionary in the gaming and metaverse industries with over 15 years of experience in developing companies that push the boundaries of communication, education, entertainment, and business through digital storytelling. Girault shares his journey from the early days of mobile gaming to the cutting-edge developments in Web3 and the metaverse, providing listeners with a firsthand look at the future of these transformative technologies.

Manu del Valle, an accomplished entrepreneur, coach, and mentor with a background in creative development, innovation, branding, and business, is no stranger to launching successful ventures. His experience spans across industries, including retail, real estate, and the beverage sector, where he introduced an organic tequila brand in both Mexico and the United States. In addition to these accomplishments, Manu co-founded Flow Forward, a business dedicated to coaching and empowering teams for organizations and individuals to achieve optimal performance and well-being through flow. Manu's dedication to inspiring and guiding others is evident in his involvement with numerous organizations, including the Asociación de Emprendedores de México (ASEM) and the Asociación Mexicana de Coworking y Espacios Flexibles (AMXCO).

"I'm thrilled to introduce Buscando el Flow to a global audience through reVolver Podcasts," said Manu Del Valle. "This podcast is a reflection of my passion for connecting with people and inspiring them on their journey of entrepreneurship and self-discovery. I believe that by exploring new ideas and embracing the concept of flow, we can all live more fulfilling, purpose-driven lives."

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, shared his excitement about the launch: "Manu Del Valle's Buscando el Flow is exactly the kind of innovative content that reVolver Podcasts is known for. His deep insights and the caliber of his guests will undoubtedly resonate with our listeners, making it a must-listen for anyone looking to elevate their life and career."

Buscando el Flow will be available for streaming every Monday, with episodes running approximately 60 minutes. To tune in, visit Apple Podcasts, or follow Manu Del Valle on Instagram at @flownetwork and @manudvb for updates.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

