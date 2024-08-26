Women’S T20 WC: India To Play Group Games In Dubai, Sharjah In Revised Schedule

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) India will be playing their upcoming 2024 Women's T20 group stage games in Dubai and Sharjah, as per the revised schedule announced by the International Council (ICC) on Monday. The ninth edition of the was supposed to be held in Bangladesh from October 3-20, but instability and safety concerns meant it will now be played in UAE, as per an ICC decision taken on August 20.

ICC added the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will maintain its hosting rights in partnering with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the tournament is held successfully. Scotland and Sri Lanka qualified for the main event via this year's qualifier staged in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

India continue to be in Group A alongside six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, 2009 champions England, South Africa, 2016 winners West Indies, and Scotland.

Each team will compete in four group matches, scheduled across Dubai and Sharjah, with the tournament also hosting three double-header matchdays. The afternoon games will begin at 2 pm local time, while evening matches have a start time of 6 pm.

The top two teams from each group will enter the semifinals, which will be played on October 17 and 18 in Dubai and Sharjah respectively. The final is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20. A reserve day has been allocated for both the semifinals and the final.

Bangladesh will take on Scotland in the opening game of the tournament in Sharjah on October 3, followed by Pakistan taking on 2024 Women's Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka at the same venue.

South Africa, the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup runners-up, will play West Indies on October 4 in Dubai, followed by Harmanpreet Kaur-led India starting its campaign against New Zealand at the same venue in the evening. Australia, the defending champions and the most successful team in Women's T20 World Cup history, will start their campaign on October 5 in Sharjah against Sri Lanka, while India take on Pakistan in a highly anticipated clash in Dubai on the afternoon of October 6.

India will then play Sri Lanka on October 9 in Dubai and finish their Group A games against Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 13. If India advance to the last-four stage, they will feature in semifinal 1.

ICC stated there will be 10 warm-up matches held before the tournament from September 28 to October 1. India will play two warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa on September 29 and October 1 at ICC Academy 2 and 1 ground respectively.

Tournament fixtures:

October 3 - Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah and Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Sharjah

October 4 - South Africa v West Indies and India v New Zealand - Dubai

October 5 - Bangladesh v England, and Australia v Sri Lanka - Sharjah

October 6 - India v Pakistan and West Indies v Scotland – Dubai

October 7 - England v South Africa – Sharjah

October 8 - Australia v New Zealand – Sharjah

October 9 - South Africa v Scotland, and India v Sri Lanka – Dubai

October 10 - Bangladesh v West Indies - Sharjah

October 11 - Australia v Pakistan – Dubai

October 12 - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Sharjah, and Bangladesh v South Africa – Dubai

October 13 - England v Scotland, and India v Australia – Sharjah

October 14 - Pakistan v New Zealand – Dubai

October 15 - England v West Indies – Dubai

October 17 - Semifinal 1, Dubai

October 18 - Semifinal 2, Sharjah

October 20 - Final, Dubai