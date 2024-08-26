Hyundai Announces 2025 Sonata Pricing, Including Attainable New SE Model

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
New e ntry-level SE trim bows with $ 26,650 starting MSRP
SEL Convenience package is now a stand-alone trim
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today released pricing details for the 2025 Sonata
lineup. To provide customers with a more accessible entry point, the sedan's SE trim has been reintroduced with a starting MSRP of $26,650i. The 2025 Sonata SE features comprehensive standard equipment, including 16-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlay®ii, a proximity key with push button start, and automatic headlamp control. Additionally, the SEL Convenience package has been repositioned as a separate trim.
The 2025 Hyundai Sonata N Line is photographed in California City, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023.
Offering a wide range of engine options to suit diverse customer needs, Sonata buyers can choose from three distinct powertrains: 2.5L, 2.5 T-GDI, and integrated 2.0L Hybrid. The Sonata SEL equipped with the 2.5L GDI engine starts at an attractive $27,750 MSRPiii ($28,900 including delivery). This trim offers optional HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (AWD), enhancing Sonata's all-weather capability while providing increased driver confidence. For buyers prioritizing efficiency and driving range between fill-ups, the Sonata Hybrid starts at $31,000 MSRPiv($32,150 including delivery). The high-performance Sonata N Line caters to driving enthusiasts with a powerful Smartstream 2.5L Turbo GDI engine, responsive dual-clutch transmission, and uniquely aggressive looks from $35,250 MSRPv
($36,400 including delivery).
2025 SONATA Pricing
|
2025MY Hyundai Sonata
|
Trims
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
MSRP vi
|
SE
|
2.5L GDI 4-cylinder
|
8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC®
|
$26,650
|
SEL
|
2.5L GDI 4-cylinder
|
8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC®
|
$27,750
|
SEL AWD
|
2.5L GDI 4-cylinder
|
8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC®
|
$29,250
|
SEL Convenience
|
2.5L GDI 4-cylinder
|
8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC®
|
$30,800
|
N Line
|
2.5L Turbo GDI
4-cylinder
|
8-speed N Wet Dual Clutch Transmission
|
$35,250
|
HEV SEL
|
2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid
|
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
|
$31,000
|
HEV Limited
|
2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid
|
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
|
$37,450
Delivery charge for the 2025 model year Sonata is $1,150.
Model Year Changes for 2025 Sonata
Reintroduction of entry-level SE trim
SEL Convenience now a standalone trim
Added 2nd row console-mounted air vent (Sonata N Line)
Comprehensive Standard Features Provide a More Accessible Entry Point for Sedan Buyers
2025 Sonata SE key standard features include:
2.5L MPI/GDI 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
16-inch alloy wheels w/205/65 R16 tires
Dual LED projector headlights, LED DRL and LED taillights
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection (FCA)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Automatic headlamp control
Front, front side, rear side, curtain, and driver knee airbags (total of 9 airbags)
Shift-By-Cable (SBC)
Proximity key entry w/push button start
Hands-free smart trunk release
Dual automatic temperature control
12.3-inch Display Audio AM/FM/HD/SXM
Over-The-Air Updates
Bluelink Connected Car Services included standard with Bluelink+
package
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (wireless & wired)
Dual front USB (Type-C) charging & Dual rear USB (Type-C) charging
i
MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration.
ii Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.
iii
MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration
iv
MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration
v
MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration
vi
MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration
