New Porsche NOW Locations Open In Canada



Porsche NOW is an expression of a temporary design concept that provides an intimate and interactive brand experience in select metropolitan areas New pop-ups focus on the electrified Porsche model range and feature a Provence colour palette, inaugurated on the new Macan Electric

Five brand locations in three provinces will be operating until the end of the year



TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is pleased to announce the opening of five Porsche NOW locations in the metropolitan areas of Montreal, Ottawa, and Vancouver. The brand pop-ups are the first of their kind to premiere an electric mobility focus, heralding the arrival of new electrified Porsche models in Canada such as the Macan Electric and the 2025 Taycan.

Porsche NOW is an expression of a modern luxury concept that provides an intimate temporary sales setting, where visitors can interact with the Porsche brand, vehicles, as well as product experts in a unique and experiential environment. Inside, the pop-ups feature a configuration lounge and Porsche Lifestyle corner, as well as one or two electrified Porsche vehicles. Every pop-up incorporates recyclable cardboard cylinders in wall, seating, or display elements. A distinctive colour palette inspired by the Provence shade, first introduced with the new electric Macan, provides a stylish and inviting ambiance. Visitors will be able to participate in several curated lifestyle events ranging from in-person yoga classes to live painting sessions.

Each Porsche NOW location is run by an independent Porsche Centre encouraged to design and build with sustainability concepts in mind. For example, solar panels power the temporary structure in Langley, while guests in Richmond can feel the flooring made of recycled footwear under their step. The five brand locations will be operating until the end of the year.

The details of each Canadian Porsche NOW location are as follows:



Porsche NOW Rive-Nord

Address : 19001 Chemin Notre Dame, Mirabel, QC J7J 0T1 (Premium Outlets Montréal)

Porsche NOW Rive-Sud

Address: 8240a Boul. Leduc, Brossard, QC J4Y0K7 (Quartier DIX30)

Porsche NOW Ottawa

Address: 225 Du Marché Way #103, Ottawa, ON K1S 5J3 (Lansdowne Park)

Porsche NOW Langley

Address: 16172 24 Ave, Surrey, BC V3S 0B9 (Morgan Crossing) Porsche NOW Richmond

Address: 6551 No. 3 Rd., Richmond, BC V6Y 2B6 (CF Richmond Centre)



About Porsche NOW

Porsche NOW is a temporary retail format. Located in urban centers with high foot traffic or in shopping malls, the sales pop-up creates a place where guests can experience the Porsche brand in a new and exciting manner. Porsche NOW in Canada is based on the global concept and is adapted to local requirements.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

