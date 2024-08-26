Fuelrod Named One Of America's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies By Inc. Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FuelRod Logo

DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FuelRod, a leading provider of portable power solutions, today announced that they have been named on Inc. Magazine's 2024 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking at no. 824. The inclusion marks the second time that FuelRod features in the Inc. 5000 list since 2019 and recognizes the success of its ongoing growth and innovation strategies.

FuelRod earned the no. 824 slot in the Inc. 5000 list with a 602% three-year growth rate, coinciding with major efforts to broaden its offerings and improve customer experiences. Recent initiatives to this end have included its NEW FuelRod launch, limited-time Upgrade Program, and nationwide footprint-expansion project. FuelRod was previously featured on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019, ranking no. 178 that year.

“We are honored to be recognized once again on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Chi Yau, CEO and co-founder of FuelRod.“Our journey has always been about providing reliable, convenient, and eco-friendly charging solutions for our customers. This recognition reinforces our dedication to driving innovation in the portable charging industry and motivates us to continue enhancing our products and services.”

FuelRod intends to carry its positive growth trends into the coming years, relying on the innovation, strategy, and dedication that have borne its recent successes and generated state-of-the-art products like the NEW FuelRod.

About FuelRod

FuelRod is a California-based company specializing in portable power solutions. The developer of the FuelRod kit, the first reusable, portable charging system, FuelRod allows you to charge your mobile device on the go and then recharge or swap it for a fresh one. With a growing network of kiosks nationwide, FuelRod ensures your devices stay powered virtually wherever you go. Learn more at fuel-rod .

