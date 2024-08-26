Plintron USA To Launch Path Breaking Customer Experience Platform (CEP) At Upcoming Trade Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading global MVNA/MVNE Plintron set to revolutionize customer engagement and drive revenue growth in the USA through innovative CPaaS-based technology.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plintron USA, the world's largest multi-country Mobile Virtual Aggregator/Enabler (MVNA/MVNE), is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Customer Experience (CEP) at the upcoming All Wireless and Prepaid in Las Vegas.Building on its innovative Communication Platform as a Service ( CPaaS ) foundation, this new platform is poised to transform the way MVNOs engage with their customers across the United States. This will revolutionize customer engagement and drive revenue growth in the USA.Plintron's CEP is designed to enhance customer retention, drive up-selling and cross-selling opportunities, and boost overall revenue. The platform leverages omni-channel communication strategies, allowing service providers to interact with their customers seamlessly across multiple touchpoints, including SMS, email, chat, and social media. With a no-code interface, service providers and marketers can effortlessly create, deploy, and manage personalized campaigns and service events without the need for extensive technical resources.Key Features and Benefits include:-- OmniChannel Communication: Engage with customers across various platforms, providing a consistent and seamless experience that enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty.- No-Code Interactions: Marketers and service teams can easily launch and manage interaction campaigns with minimal technical expertise, streamlining operations and reducing time-to-market for promotions.- Flow-Builder for Event Automation: The CEP includes an intuitive flow-builder that enables MVNOs to automate customer journeys and engagement events. This allows for highly personalized, event-triggered interactions based on real-time data, improving response times and customer satisfaction.- Advanced Event Management: With sophisticated event management features, service providers can create and manage complex customer engagement events, ensuring timely and relevant communication across all customer segments. This allows for greater precision in targeting, which is key to improving retention, cross-selling, and up-selling efforts.- Data-Driven Insights: Gain actionable insights into consumer behavior and preferences, enabling better decision-making for customer retention, up-selling, and cross-selling opportunities. The platform's advanced analytics provide a comprehensive view of customer engagement, empowering MVNOs to optimize their strategies.- Integration with Value-Added Services: The CEP supports integration with popular value-added services via webhooks, allowing MVNOs to expand their service offerings and increase revenue potential.- Cloud-Native Technology: Plintron's CEP is built on a robust cloud infrastructure, ensuring scalability, reliability, and enhanced security for service providers across the USA.“We are thrilled to introduce our Customer Experience Platform to the U.S. market,” said Subhashree Radhakrishnan , Vice Chairman and Co-Founder Plintron,“By integrating our CPaaS capabilities with advanced data analytics, event automation, and omnichannel communication, we are empowering MVNOs to enhance their customer engagement strategies and drive significant revenue growth. This launch underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help our partners stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.”Plintron will be available at the All Wireless Prepaid Expo , Booth 802, during August 27- 28, 2024, to explain how the Customer Experience Platform can revolutionise customer engagement.About PlintronPlintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the world's largest multi-country end-to-end MVNA/MVNE, serving clients across six continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries, supported by more than 1000 telecom professionals, Plintron has launched over 175 MVNOs and has activated more than 170 million mobile subscribers. The company has won many global industry awards including MVNO Awards at the MVNOs World Congress in 2022, 2023 & 2024,Visit .

