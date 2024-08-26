Gurnick Academy Of Medical Arts Hosts MRI Safety Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured above: Several key sponsors for Gurnick's MRI Safety Day.

Pictured above, clockwise: Aleksey Sherbakov, UC Davis MRI technologist; | Gurnick's Didactic Program Director Bob Trimboli with MRI Safety Expert Dr. Frank Shellock; | Dr. Shellock with attendees; | Students & alumni.

Above, from left: Safety Day Panelists Aleksey Sherbakov; | Dr. Lofti Hacein-Bey; | Dr. Matthew Bobonski; | Dr. Laura Del Rey-Vasquez.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gurnick Academy hosted its first-annual Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Safety Day offered at the school's Sacramento Campus on June 29. Featured were world-renowned MRI safety experts Frank G. Shellock, Ph.D., FACR, FISMRM, and Laura P. Del Rey-Vasquez, Ph.D., MS, RVT, RT (R), (MR), MRSO.The event was in recognition of National MRI Safety Week , during July 21–27. Collectively, those in the MRI trade must be cognizant of safety features. This is in part because“the force of the device's 10-ton magnet is about 30,000 times as powerful as Earth's magnetic field and 200 times stronger than a common refrigerator magnet.”1Recognizing such, Gurnick faculty strive to maintain all things regarding safety, Whereas the MRI Safety Day conference brought in some of the best minds in all things MRI protection.Featured were CEUs approved by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT), awesome SWAG, networking opportunities, a catered Lunch, and a wine & cheese event for those Plus 21. National brand sponsors such as MRIMed, IRadimed Corporation, Patient Comfort Systems, MRIAudio Sound & Video Systems, and Aegys Group were on hand with trade products and services, as well as updates to existing devices.Throughout the day, multiple imaging experts shared information covering eight critical MRI safety topics. Collectively, subjects provided an array of MRI takeaways, including the following:a) The three factors responsible for most MRI-related adverse events.b) Review the necessary procedures to prevent each factor responsible for most MRI-related adverse events.c) Explanations and demonstrations of appropriate pre-MRI screening processes. Discussion of the MRI-related issues that impact implants of devices. Defining the labeling terms applied to MRI labeling of implants and devices. Discussion of the risks vs benefits decisions for patients with untested and unlabeled implants.Overall, students enjoyed the convocation, while alumni grabbed CEC credits. There was“almost too much information,” said one attendee, quickly adding,“The presenters did an excellent job of organizing the day's curriculum. I especially enjoyed the panel at the end when they discussed how non-conditional cardiac implants were scanned.”While another attendee related,“The topics were interesting and relevant to my profession.”Finally, one alumnus opined,“[There was] great information that was very relevant to my studies as a recent Gurnick graduate. All speakers were concise and clear while presenting MRI safety sessions. My main exam is scheduled in a couple of weeks and this was a great review while I am currently studying.”“This was a tremendous opportunity for our students and alumni to deepen their understanding of MRI safety, said Didactic Program Director of A.S. in MRI Bob Trimboli.“The knowledge shared by Dr. Shellock and Dr. Del Rey-Vasquez is invaluable and directly impacts the safety and quality of care our graduates will provide in their future careers,” continued Trimboli.“Events like these enhance our students' education and strengthen our community by fostering connections between current students, alumni, and industry professionals.”While Konstantin Tovarian, the school's MRI Clinical Director, echoed the sentiment.“This event allowed our students to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. Hearing from leading experts like Dr. Shellock and Dr. Del Rey-Vasquez reinforces the importance of safety protocols, and it's these insights that prepare our students to excel in their clinical rotations and beyond,” concluded Tovarian.In summary, Shellie Bealer, Gurnick Academy's Dean of Imaging, said,“Our MRI Safety Day event was a pivotal moment for our MRI program, setting a high standard for future educational offerings. The level of expertise shared by Dr. Shellock and Dr. Del Rey-Vasquez not only enriched our students' learning experience but also emphasized our commitment to prioritizing safety in all aspects of MRI practice,” continued Bealer.“We are proud to host such impactful events that contribute to the professional growth of our students, colleagues, and the broader imaging community,” she concluded.The Academy plans to conduct the seminar again and to provide it as a yearly service to its students, alumni, staff, and the community. To learn more about Gurnick Academy's A.S. in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Program, see this link . ~~~Moreover, the last week in July is universally recognized as MR Safety Week . It commemorates the anniversary and 2001 tragic MRI-related death of Michael Colombini, age 6. The fatality resulted from a steel oxygen cylinder brought into the MRI room during his exam. The objective of the week is to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.2Citations:1 News, A. B. C.“Boy, 6, Killed in Freak MRI Accident.” ABC News, ABC News Network. July 31, 2001. (Accessed August 22, 2024.)2 Lebedinsky, Daniel.“MR Safety Week 2024.” ISMRM, One Community for Clinicians and Scientists, (Accessed August 16, 2024.)

