BPC Secures Additional Orders From A Multinational Oil And Gas Company For Biogas Production

These new orders for the company's flagship products, AMPTS III and BPC Go, follow a previous order in November 2023 for two AMPTS III and two BPC Bioreactor CSTR-10S units, with a combined value from all three orders exceeding 1

530

000 SEK. All of these orders have been placed by the same leading multinational oil and gas company.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments:

"We are thrilled to receive these additional orders from a satisfied customer and proud of the success of our flagship products AMPTS and BPC Go, along with the professional support provided by the BPC team. This also witnesses the continued interest of significant industrial players in the growing investments and contribution to biogas and biomethane production. All these consecutive orders demonstrate the high recognition that our new generation of flagship instruments are receiving. The order further underscores the importance of feedstock quality control and process optimization in biomethane, affirming the effectiveness of BPC's comprehensive analytical solutions for the biogas and biomethane sector."

About AMPTS

III and BPC Go

AMPTS

III is well-engineered analytical tool designed for conducting various anaerobic batch fermentation tests. It enables users to determine the true biogas and biomethane potential, as well as the dynamic degradation profile of any biomass substrate. This capability allows users to determine the optimal retention time and mix of substrates for co-digestion, screen appropriate pre-treatment methods, and evaluate the need for additives, while also assessing the biological performance of individual biogas digesters or process configurations. The instrument can perform, with up to 18 test vials, biochemical methane potential (BMP) tests, biogas potential assays, biodegradability studies, specific methanogenic activity (SMA) assays as well as conducting residual gas potential (RGP) analyses on digested slurry. These tests are easy to conduct, with integrated sampling and automated sampling, analysis, recording, and report generation.

BPC

Go is the next generation of gas volume and flow meter for laboratory applications. With its built-in Ethernet port, engineers and researchers can remotely monitor their fermentation processes from any device, including tablets and mobile phones. BPC®

Go is also highly flexible. It can be operated as a stand-alone instrument for a specific application or combined with other inline sensors and actuators when running a biological fermentation processes that requires measuring low gas flows and volume with high precision and accuracy.

For more information about AMPTS

III and BPC

Go, please visit the main product page , or contact our sales team at

[email protected]

For more information, please contact:

BPC Instruments AB

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: [email protected]

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirements for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 70 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage:

