AMSURG, Lifebridge Health And Woodholme Group Partner To Open The Endocentre Of Westminster In Westminster, Maryland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EndoCentre

of

Westminster

to

be

Region's premier

Outpatient

Surgery Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, partnered with LifeBridge and the Woodholme Group to open the EndoCentre of Westminster, in Westminster, Maryland, a gastroenterology outpatient surgery center. Located at 535 Old Westminster Pike, the 5,400-square-foot center contains two procedure rooms fully equipped with the latest technologies designed to provide patients with the utmost privacy and comfort.

"Furthering

our

partnership

with

the

Woodholme

Group

and

LifeBridge

Health

continues our growth as a leader in the space," said John Lamberth, Senior Vice President of Development at AMSURG. "The team at EndoCentre of Westminster will bring an outstanding level of care and open access for patients in Westminster and the surrounding community."

"Woodholme Gastroenterology is delighted to announce the opening of our new state-of-the-art endoscopy center in Westminster," said Edward Wolf, MD, FACG, President Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates. "It is our mission to provide the highest quality of gastroenterology and procedural expertise to the people of Carroll County, Baltimore County, Frederick County and Southern Pennsylvania. We are confident that this sparkling new venue will be a center of excellence in the diagnosis and treatment of GI disorders, a setting where patients will feel comfortable with our extraordinary staff, and a place of compassion in

Woodholme's quest to enhance the health of our patients."

EndoCentre of Westminster is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory

Health Care

(AAAHC)

and

provides

same-day procedure

care,

including diagnostic and preventive procedures. The EndoCentre of Westminster enables patients and practitioners to access local, comprehensive and centralized gastroenterology care provided by their highly trained staff.

The

center is

currently

open

and

accepting patients.

If

you

or

someone you

know

could benefit from the EndoCentre of Westminster's care and services, visit for more information or to request an appointment.

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network

of

approximately

250

surgery

centers nationwide.

In

partnership

with

physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. With a focus on strategic growth and innovation, AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services. To learn more about AMSURG, visit .

About

LifeBridge

Health

LifeBridge

Health is

one

of

the

largest, most

comprehensive

providers

of

health

services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, visit .

