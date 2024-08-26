Southern California Personal Injury Firm Secures Over $75 Million In Recoveries By August 1, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J, PC – a personal injury firm in Southern California specializing in car accidents , truck accidents , catastrophic injury , and product liability – has had a landmark year of wins for its clients, and the year isn't even over yet. By August 1, 2024, the firm had already claimed tens of millions of dollars for personal injury in auto vs. auto collisions, drunk driving incidents, pedestrian and cyclist collisions, work-related injuries, site injuries, motorcycle accidents, and more.

Among some of BD&J's largest award results are a $6 million award to a victim of a car accident who sustained neck and back injuries, a $3.5 million award for a victim who was T-boned and whose neck was injured, and a $3.5 million award for a young victim who sustained permanent spine injuries from a collision.

In addition to injuries sustained on the road, BD&J has also excelled in cases related to workplace injuries, construction injuries, dog bites, and injuries sustained due to negligent company practices. "Our goal at BD&J is to assist Californians of all walks of life with attaining just outcomes whenever they are injured by another's negligence," remarked Co-Founder Kevin Danesh, "Our attorneys know it's better to fight for a fair settlement or verdict than to accept the first low-balled settlement, and our clients appreciate that." BD&J is known for its accessible approach to legal representation, choosing to forego expensive hourly rates in lieu of advancing client costs until an award is secured.

Not only does BD&J tout financial affordability for those with lower incomes, but it also highlights cultural and linguistic diversity, employing accomplished attorneys of differing genders, ethnicities, nationalities, and more. BD&J's roster of attorneys and staff provide service in English, Spanish, French, Farsi, Arabic, Armenian, Russian, and Hindi.

BD&J urges individuals who have suffered severe or catastrophic injuries due to another's negligence to reach out at 855-906-3699 or visit the website to schedule a free consultation.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents , motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability , commercial injury , dog bites , and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here .

