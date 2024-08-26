Indivior Announces BARDA's First Order Of OPVEE® To Combat Opioids And Aid In National Preparedness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



BARDA purchased OPVEE, a nalmefene opioid overdose reversal nasal spray Through BARDA's contract with Indivior, communities will be better equipped to respond to mass poisoning emergencies and address biosecurity threats involving synthetic opioids

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LSE/Nasdaq: INDV ) today announced the first order of OPVEE® (nalmefene) nasal spray from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to support its ongoing national preparedness efforts and help save lives during potential synthetic

opioid overdose emergencies. OPVEE is the first and only nasal rescue medicine specifically indicated for synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Opioid overdose deaths continue to claim lives in the U.S. with over 76,922 fatal overdoses in the one-year period ending in January 2024.1 Access to effective opioid overdose reversal treatments is essential to reducing preventable deaths and helping communities against the evolving threat landscape. With its first order of OPVEE, BARDA will be able to supplement local supplies of emergency opioid overdose medications for emergency rooms, ambulances, and other sites in the United States if medical countermeasure shortages occurred during an emergency response.

"Providing communities with effective tools to address the

fentanyl crisis is essential," said Richard Simkin, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Government Affairs, Indivior. "This order of OPVEE has the potential to support the nation's preparedness against potential biothreats and response efforts to reduce overdose deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioid poisonings."

BARDA will use $8.7 million in Project BioShield designated funding for the initial procurement. The first option was exercised under the agreement with Indivior that was announced in December 2023. BARDA has the option to purchase additional

OPVEE annually under Indivior vendor managed inventory over the next nine years.

OPVEE would be used in the prehospital setting

(first responder/EMS) in accidental or intentional mass casualty situations.2,3 The need for this product is pressing given the increase in fentanyl overdoses in the US.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response;

BARDA, under contract number 75A50123C00068.

About OPVEE ®

OPVEE

(nalmefene)

nasal

spray

INDICATION

OPVEE

nasal

spray is

an

opioid

antagonist

indicated

for

the

emergency

treatment

of

known or

suspected

overdose induced by natural or synthetic opioids in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression.

OPVEE

nasal

spray

is

intended

for

immediate

administration

as

emergency

therapy in

settings

where

opioids

may be present.

OPVEE

nasal

spray

is

not

a

substitute

for

emergency

medical care.

HIGHLIGHTED SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Hypersensitivity

to

nalmefene

or

to

any

of

the

other

ingredients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Risk

of

Recurrent

Respiratory

and

Central

Nervous System

Depression:

While

the

duration of

action

of

nalmefene

is as

long

as

most

opioids, a recurrence of respiratory depression is possible, therefore, keep patient under continued surveillance and administer repeat doses of

OPVEE using a new nasal spray with each dose, as necessary, while awaiting emergency medical assistance.

Limited Efficacy with Partial Agonists or Mixed Agonist/Antagonists: Reversal of respiratory depression caused by partial agonists or mixed agonists/antagonists, such as

buprenorphine and pentazocine, may be incomplete. Larger or repeat doses may be required.

Precipitation of Severe

Opioid Withdrawal: Use in patients who are opioid dependent may precipitate opioid withdrawal. In neonates, opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not recognized and properly treated. Monitor for the development of opioid withdrawal.

Risk of Cardiovascular (CV) Effects: Abrupt postoperative reversal of opioid depression may result in adverse CV effects. These events have primarily occurred in patients who had preexisting

CV disorders or received other drugs that may have similar adverse CV effects. Monitor these patients closely in an appropriate healthcare setting after use of nalmefene hydrochloride.

Risk of Opioid Overdose from Attempts to Overcome the Blockade: Attempts to overcome opioid withdrawal symptoms caused by opioid antagonists with high or repeated doses of exogenous

opioids may lead to opioid intoxication and death.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (incidence at least 2%) are nasal discomfort, headache, nausea, dizziness, hot flush, vomiting, anxiety, fatigue, nasal congestion, throat irritation,

rhinalgia, decreased appetite, dysgeusia, erythema, and hyperhidrosis.

For

more

information

about

OPVEE

and

the

full

Prescribing

Information

visit

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD), overdose and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD, including alcohol use disorder and cannabis use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting .

