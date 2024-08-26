Boyne Capital Announces New Commercial Roofing Platform Investment In Premier Building Associates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has invested in Premier Building Associates ("PBA" or the "Company"), a top 100 US roofing contractor.

Headquartered in North Branford, CT, Premier Building Associates is a leading commercial roofing platform, with a focus on re-roofing and maintenance services. While PBA has been an established player in the New England and Tri-State markets since inception, the Company has expanded to perform work nationwide for large blue-chip customers across end markets including big box retail, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, education, and REITs. PBA is consistently recognized by industry-leading roofing manufacturers as a best-of- breed services provider, exemplified by its long-standing relationships and top-tier safety metrics.

Premier Building Associates was founded by CEO Dan Secondino in 2015 and has continued to expand nationally, accelerate its service & maintenance offerings, and leverage its track-record of quality, excellence, and accountability to grow with its national customer base.

Derek McDowell , Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, "Premier Building Associates has distinguished itself as a leader in the commercial roofing industry due to its reputation for quality execution, reliability, and customer experience. We are looking forward to partnering with Dan Secondino to add fuel to the fire and accelerate PBA's evolution into a top commercial roofing services provider in the country."

Dan Secondino, CEO of PBA, said, "I am thrilled to partner with the Boyne team in advancing our platform and propelling PBA to new heights. We recognize a significant opportunity to leverage our strong position and enter new markets both organically and through strategic industry partnerships. Boyne is the perfect partner to help take PBA to the next level."

Roman Krislav , Managing Director at Boyne Capital, said "We see an exciting opportunity in commercial roofing to capitalize on the momentum Dan and his team have built and to execute on organic and strategic growth opportunities as PBA charts its path to a top national commercial roofing platform. We are thrilled to be partnering with Dan and his team, and we look forward to supporting the growth of this platform."

PBA represents Boyne's second platform investment in the roofing sector, following Boyne's recent investment

in

Pinnacle, a

residential re-roofing services

provider.

PBA

is the most

recent platform investment

in

BCM

Fund

II. Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market, targeting companies with revenues of less than $100 million and EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million.

About

Boyne

Boyne

Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products and services, manufacturing, business and financial services, and industrial, infrastructure, and engineering services, among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to seek to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional

information,

please

visit



Contact Roman Krislav at ( [email protected] ) regarding new add-on opportunities.

SOURCE Boyne Capital