Announcing Nebulagraph RAG: From Knowledge To Apps In Minutes

in August 2023, Graph RAG has been at the forefront of a technological revolution. It addresses the limitations of conventional search enhancement techniques by providing a more contextually aware and data-trained approach, ensuring that the responses delivered are not only precise but also well-informed.

Today, at the VLDB 2024 LLM+ KG Workshop, we are thrilled to announce the groundbreaking designed under the Graph RAG idea to simplify the creation of knowledge applications without the need for programming skills, NebulaGraph RAG.

What is

NebulaGraph RAG?

NebulaGraph RAG is a minimalistic knowledge application builder that puts the power of Graph RAG technology at your fingertips. It's the go-to solution for users to create search engines, chat bots, and content generation apps through a simple dialogue interface. By activating and circulating internal knowledge, NebulaGraph RAG maximizes its value, turning insights into actions.

Why

NebulaGraph RAG?

For many enterprises, the rich expertise and business insights of team members were often confined to a few, creating knowledge silos and consultation bottlenecks. For domain experts without a computer science background, GenAI technologies like DAG, Workflow, Agent, and RAG can be daunting, posing a significant barrier to the adoption of AI capabilities. As a result, only personnel of the data or AI department typically utilize these advanced tools, akin to how only a few people master complex BI and advanced statistical functions in Excel.

NebulaGraph RAG lowers the barrier to entry for these advanced tools, empowering every employee to create and optimize applications based on their domain knowledge. Guided by an intuitive dialogue interface, users can construct and refine applications as naturally as conversing with a colleague. From next-gen search engines to customer service Q&A systems, report generators, and troubleshooting tools, NebulaGraph RAG integrates cutting-edge technologies with simplicity at its core.

Main Benefits for Users



Simplified Custom Solution Creation : Enterprises can effortlessly build customized knowledge applications tailored to their complex needs, optimizing internal workflows without delving into technical details.

Inclusive Knowledge Application Building : With a well-designed user interface and streamlined processes, employees can independently create knowledge bases and build applications. This inclusive approach accelerates the flow of information and resources within the enterprise, enhancing decision-making speed and accuracy.

Seamless Integration of Cutting-Edge Technology at Reduced Costs : By leveraging the latest advanced RAG and Graph RAG technologies without additional development or costly training, businesses can quickly innovate in knowledge management and application creation, accelerating business innovation and value creation. Instant Access to Internal Knowledge Bases : The search and Q&A capabilities of NebulaGraph RAG enable businesses to rapidly construct search engines for internal knowledge bases, increasing the speed and efficiency with which employees access critical information.

Compared to other toB RAG products on the market, NebulaGraph RAG excels not only in its exceptional Graph RAG capabilities, but also user-friendliness and accessibility. While other solutions may require extensive programming knowledge and technical expertise, NebulaGraph RAG ensures that even non-technical users can harness the power of advanced AI technologies. Leveraging NebulaGraph RAG will reduce costs of knowledge management, and surely foster a more inclusive and innovative work environment.

About Vesoft

Vesoft is devoted to the development of NebulaGraph, the first distributed graph database to offer native GQL support. With the ability to handle super-large-scale data sets with hundreds of billions of nodes and trillions of edges while maintaining millisecond-level query latency, NebulaGraph is trusted by leading corporations worldwide across sectors such as banking, financial services, e-commerce, telecommunications, and more. From financial risk management to real-time recommendations and knowledge graph creation, NebulaGraph excels in diverse business scenarios. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Vesoft is committed to empowering enterprises with stable and reliable infrastructure software. Get started for free at .

