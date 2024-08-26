Chinese Alcohol Production In China Industry Research Report 2024
Since 2005, market deregulation, product improvements and a resurgence in Chinese alcohol's popularity has boosted the Chinese Alcohol Production industry's performance. Over the past decade, the industry has experienced steady, rapid growth despite output dropping in recent years due to increasing government safety and quality regulations, and manufacturers' increased focus on quality over quantity.
Consumers are increasingly demanding high-end alcohol products, which has prompted alcohol companies to switch gears to focus on top shelf and premium alcohol production. Firms in the Chinese Alcohol Production industry manufacture traditional Chinese alcoholic drinks made from fine grain and ferments of different types and containing 18.0% to 60.0% alcohol. Three types of natural yeast are used to prepare various alcohols through cooking, fermentation, distillation, storage and blending processes.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd. Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd. Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON
