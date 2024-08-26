Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Global Market 2024 To Reach $104.49 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 16.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Aircraft Turbine Engine Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $48.97 billion in 2023 to $57.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to air travel demand growth, fuel efficiency requirements, globalization and connectivity needs, regulatory emissions standards, airline fleet modernization.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $104.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued air travel expansion, stringent environmental regulations, rising demand for wide-body aircraft, technological innovations in engine design, increasing focus on sustainable aviation.

Growth Driver Of The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market

The increasing demand for a new generation of fuel-efficient airplanes is expected to propel the growth of the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market in the coming future. Fuel-efficient airplanes refer to airplane engines or airplanes that consume less fuel than comparable engines or airplanes. The increasing demand for a new generation of fuel-efficient airplanes drives the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market as greater fuel efficiency, ultimately contributing to lower prices and emissions resulting in environmental damage.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market include GE Aviation LLC, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market. Major companies operating in the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market are focused on developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional Jet

2) By Propulsion: Electric Based Commercial Aircraft, Special Fuel Based Commercial Aircraft

3) By Technology: Turbofan, Turbojet, Turboprop, Other Technology

4) By Aircraft Type: Light Commercial Aircraft, Heavy Commercial Aircraft, Passenger Based Aircraft, Cargo Based Multi-Model Aircraft

5) By Application: Commercial, Military

Geographical Insights: Asia-pacific Leading The Market

Asia-pacific was the fastest growing region in the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market in 2023. The regions covered in the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Definition

The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine is a type of engine with internal combustion that runs aircraft. The engine absorbs reactive energy from fuel and transforms it into mechanical force by using the working fluid's gaseous energy (air) to power the engine and propeller, which in turn moves the airplane.

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market size, commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market drivers and trends, commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market major players, commercial aircraft gas turbine engine competitors' revenues, commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market positioning, and commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market growth across geographies. The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

