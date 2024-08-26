'Touched With Sexual Intent', Sreelekha Mitra Files Police Complaint Against Malayalam Director Ranjith

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Aug 26 (IANS) A day after prominent Malayalam director Ranjith stepped down as the Chairman of the state-run Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) facing allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' levelled against him by Bengali Sreelekha Mitra, the latter has now filed an official complaint in the matter with the Kochi city Commissioner.

The complaint came in the form of an email sent to the top cop by Mitra, a popular face in the Bengali and television industry, who last week accused Ranjith of misbehaving with her when she went to meet the director at an apartment in Kochi in connection with the latter's film 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha' in 2009, which made her feel 'uncomfortable'.

The charges against Ranjith created an uproar as it came in the wake of the Hema Committee report which was made public recently, exposing 'rampant sexual abuse' in the Malayalam film industry.

What has raised eyebrows is till the other day, Mitra had taken a position that she will not register a complaint in the matter.

"I do not want to go down there and submit a complaint because I have work here. The least I expect is an apology,” Mitra had said.

In the complaint, Mitra claimed that Ranjith had touched her with 'sexual intent', adding that she had also informed scriptwriter Joshy Joseph about the incident.

Till now, various ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government were stating that as and when a complaint is filed, action will be taken in the matter. Now that a formal complaint has been lodged, it remains to be seen if the police take up the investigation against Rajnith after filing a case.

There is also a buzz in the opposition circles that the CPI-led government is going soft on Ranjith because the son of CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan -- who's an aspiring film personality -- is known to be close to the filmmaker.

Ranjith is also known to be close to CM Vijayan, and according to sources, the latter had reportedly backed him earlier when he was caught in a tiff over alleged wrangling in the KSCA.

Recalling the incident that allegedly took place in Kochi in 2009, Mitra said last week that she had gone to an apartment where she met Ranjith and other members of his team to discuss a role in the film 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha'.

During the discussions, Ranjith reportedly made advances towards her, causing her discomfort, she claimed.

She left the place immediately after conveying to one of Ranjith's team members that she would not be part of the project, Mitra said.

Ranjith has vehemently denied the allegations, saying Mitra was only called for an audition.