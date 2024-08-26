Sunil Gavaskar Praises Jay Shah, Slams 'Old Powers' For Criticizing His Potential Appointment As ICC Chairman

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The International Council (ICC) has begun searching for a new chairman to replace Greg Barclay, who has decided not to run for a third term. If multiple candidates emerge, an election will be held later this year. Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is rumored to be a strong contender for the position, with many believing he will become the next ICC head due to his support within the board. The nomination deadline is August 27.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar thinks Shah's appointment would have far-reaching effects on global cricket growth, citing his successful track record as a BCCI administrator. Gavaskar praises Shah's contributions to Indian cricket, stating that players worldwide will benefit from his leadership.

“In all probability, Jay Shah will be the next ICC president. Just as he has done for Indian cricket, both men and women, players worldwide will benefit,” Gavaskar wrote in a column for the Sportstar.

Gavaskar criticizes the "Old Powers" of international cricket for suggesting that Shah forced Barclay not to seek a third term. He questioned why these critics didn't speak out when Barclay made his decision. Gavaskar attributes the criticism of Shah to the "Old Powers" realizing they no longer control the game.

“Where were their voices of objection? And if there were none, then they were as culpable as the one they were unnecessarily pointing a finger at. It's called the Tall poppy syndrome as well as the realisation that they don't run the international game anymore,” Gavaskar wrote.

Gavaskar credits the growth of Indian cricket to both the players and the work of BCCI officials. He highlights the team's success and the administrators' efforts as reasons for the sport's popularity in India and concluded by expressing hope for the continued success of Indian cricket.

