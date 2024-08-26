PRIMEFOCUS AND MARSHALL HEALTH NETWORK COLLABORATE ON NEW HEALTHCARE SERVICE SOLUTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 26, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Network, Inc. , a leading West Virginia-based

academic health system, announces a new digital health collaboration with Primefocus Health . Together, they plan to offer a customized healthcare service solution to address key regional healthcare issues such as rural healthcare access, obesity, healthy aging and substance abuse.

Marshall Health logo

Continue Reading

Primefocus Health, which launched earlier this year in collaboration with LG NOVA, the LG Electronics North America Innovation Center, aims to enable providers to deliver a personalized, complete care experience and improve access to quality healthcare, which is particularly important in rural communities. The Primefocus Health platform will help Marshall Health Network meet the needs of 1.4 million residents across 40 counties in West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.

This new provider-focused, patient-centric healthcare solution will use innovative, non-invasive technology and remote monitoring capabilities to understand patient progress for multiple medical conditions and deliver healthcare therapies directly to patients in their homes. The solution will help healthcare providers effectively manage outcomes and provide assistance, guidance, communication and intervention via the internet, through an app-based patient portal to deliver quality care to patients.



Primefocus Health will start the collaboration with Marshall Health Network in September, with development throughout the next year and a planned patient rollout in 2025.



The collaboration between Marshall Health Network and Primefocus is focused on delivering solutions that improve patients' health through a remote healthcare solution that addresses:



Rural Health: Enhance healthcare delivery in rural areas by enabling greater access to healthcare.

Obesity: Help reduce obesity rates by using technology to promote nutrition, education, physical activity programs and behavioral health support.

Healthy Aging: Promote healthy aging by utilizing technology solutions that offer greater access to preventive care, chronic disease management and wellness initiatives tailored to the needs of older adults. Substance Use Disorder: Expand access to evidence-based treatments and support services for individuals struggling with substance use disorder, with a focus on opioid addiction and recovery resources.

"We value this new collaboration that empowers patients to have greater access and participate in their daily health care. These convenient services and tools allow patients to receive the right care, at the right time, in the right setting to achieve better outcomes and quality of life," said Marshall Health Network CEO Kevin W. Yingling, R.Ph., M.D. "Our work with Primefocus Health supports access to comprehensive healthcare services leading to better patient outcomes."

"We're on the path to transform healthcare by giving people greater access to personalized care, empowering them to take an active role in improving their health," said Darren Sabo, CEO of Primefocus Health. "Working with Marshall Health Network enables us to be front and center in tackling key healthcare issues of West Virginia and rural Appalachia, as we build out solutions to best fit and serve people's needs and get them access to care that will help them live healthier and better lives."

About Primefocus Health

Primefocus Health, a venture launched in collaboration with LG NOVA and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is creating a better healthcare experience by developing solutions that enable providers to offer their patients access to the latest digital health technologies and advanced care therapies to enable people to live healthier lives at home. Launched in collaboration with LG NOVA, the LG Electronics North America Innovation Center, Primefocus Health's vision is to revolutionize home healthcare to promote innovation, personalization, and health equity.

Learn more at .

About Marshall Health Network

Marshall Health Network is a regional health care leader serving 1.4 million residents across West Virginia, southern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky. It is a not-for-profit, academic health system that includes a growing family of partners: Four hospitals (Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, Hoops Family Children's Hospital and Rivers Health); the physicians and specialists of Marshall Health; and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. As part of our Mission of "advancing health, inspiring hope, serving you," Marshall Health Network gives patients access to the latest clinical discoveries while also addressing public health issues and disparities. The network is committed to continuous achievement through research, advancing health and personalized care. Two of its hospitals have been named by U.S. News & World Report to 2024-2025 Best Hospitals and Healthgrades 2024 Top 100 Hospitals. For more information, visit marshallhealthnetwork or connect on social media.

Media Contacts:

Primefocus Health

Linda Quach, LG NOVA

+1 408 903 3045

[email protected]

Marshall Health Network

Megan Archer, MCM

+1 304 399 6742

[email protected]

SOURCE Primefocus Health