Echonous Announces Full Launch Of Kosmos 2.2 Update On Apple Ios, Featuring Revolutionary Workflow Enhancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoNous, a leading innovator in ultrasound technology, is pleased to announce the full launch of the highly anticipated Kosmos 2.2 update, now available on Apple iOS. This major update introduces advanced automated features and substantial workflow improvements, setting a new benchmark in point-of-care (POCUS) imaging.



With the Kosmos 2.2 update, EchoNous introduces two groundbreaking features designed to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of POCUS imaging:

Auto Doppler for PW and TDI – A first-of-its-kind feature, Auto Doppler harnesses Kosmos-embedded technology to automatically position the Doppler sample gate at the optimal location based on the valve the user selects. Designed to enhance the efficiency of valve interrogation, Auto Doppler simplifies the user's interaction with the system and minimizes variability in gate placement, allowing clinicians to focus more on obtaining accurate results and less on system adjustments.

Auto Preset for Torso One Transducer – Auto Preset is an advanced feature that automatically adjusts the exam preset in real-time as the user scans various anatomical areas. Whether moving from the abdomen to the lungs or heart, the system intuitively selects the appropriate preset, delivering optimal imaging throughout the exam. This feature is particularly advantageous for new users, ensuring they consistently achieve the best possible image clarity and improve exam efficiencies for experienced users.

These features underscore EchoNous' dedication to improving user control and simplifying procedures, enabling seamless scanning and achieving optimal imaging outcomes.

Highlighting the value of Auto Doppler, Dr. Mark Favot, a board-certified emergency physician and a testamur of the National Board of Echocardiography, said,“With Auto Doppler, getting a measurement like cardiac output is much more efficient. You can combine as many as four or five steps compared to other POCUS machines, saving several minutes. In the point-of-care environment, that's huge.”

EchoNous CEO, Graham Cox, expressed his enthusiasm:“After much anticipation, we're thrilled to bring iOS 2.2 to market. This release marks a major step forward in ultrasound imaging, highlighting our ongoing commitment to innovation and our dedication to equipping healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care.”

Alongside these innovations, the EchoNous team has enhanced the workflow for the Auto EF feature and introduced a more sensitive Auto VTI trace capability, ensuring greater accuracy. These improvements reflect EchoNous' commitment to making POCUS more efficient for experienced users while helping newer users quickly gain proficiency.

EchoNous is excited to showcase these groundbreaking features at ACEP, CHEST, and EMS World Expo in the weeks ahead. Our revolutionary ultrasound platform and a continuing commitment to industry-leading technological innovations have fueled record-breaking revenue growth.

About EchoNous EchoNous is a leader in high-performance ultrasound solutions, driven by a mission to deliver innovative, intelligent technologies that enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient care. The company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that advance the field of ultrasound imaging and improve patient outcomes. For more information about EchoNous and to be the first to know when the new iOS 2.2 update is launched, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Luke Baldwin

VP Global Marketing & Product Management

...