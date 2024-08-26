عربي


Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Announcement Of A Change In Shareholding According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Market Act


8/26/2024 10:16:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
26 August 2024 5:00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities market Act

Lassila & Tikanoja received a notification from Protector Forsikring ASA on 26 August 2024, according to which its holding in Lassila & Tikanoja increased above 5 percent on 23 August 2024. Protector Forsikring ASA's direct holding in Lassila & Tikanoja increased to 1,940,005 shares and 1,940,005 votes, which is 5.0002% of Lassila & Tikanoja's total shares and 5,0002% of total voting rights.

Total positions of Protector Forsikring ASA:


% of shares and voting rights 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 5,0002%
Votes: 5,0002% 		Shares: 5,0002%
Votes: 5,0002% 		38 798 874
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares,
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009010854 Shares: 1,940,005
Votes: 1,940,005 		Shares: 5,0002%
Votes: 5,0002%
SUBTOTAL A Shares: 1,940,005
Votes: 1,940,005 		Shares: 5,0002%
Votes: 5,0002%


B: Financial Instrumentes according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
- - - - -
SUBTOTAL B - - -


LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo
General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Additional information:
Hilppa Rautpalo tel. +358 10 636 2810


Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

