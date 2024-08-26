Stirling Highland Games Celebrates A Triumphant Year With Unforgettable Achievements

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Stirling Highland Games, a historic celebration of Scottish culture and sport, reached new heights this year, as it helped Stirling celebrate 900 years as a Royal Burgh. The International Gathering drew thousands of spectators and participants from around the world to Stirling. As the event continues to be a cornerstone of Scotland's rich traditions, it was marked by broken world records, historic achievements, and a prestigious recognition that further cements its status as a leading cultural event in the region.

Stirling is only one of two highland games that provide opportunities for para-athletes to compete. Their Adaptive Heavyweights competition, supported by Anatomical Concepts, allowed the crowds to witness a truly inspiring feat as the Wounded Highlanders, a group of competitive sporting veterans, shattered two world records. The first world record was broken in the para-standing upper limb loss, weight for distance by Mark Tonner, a regular competitor at Stirling. Not only did Mark break the world record with his first throw but he continued to break his record twice more, finishing with his final world record throw of 44' 1.5”. The second world record was also achieved in the weight for distance by Maria Theresa Miles, in the para-standing neuro muscular category with a remarkable world record throw of 28' 6”. These achievements were not only a testament to the skill and dedication of the Wounded Highlanders but also served as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of those who have served their country.

At the same time, the Stirling Highland Games President, Matt McGrandles, also received the fantastic news from Roy McLellan, Regional Employer Engagement Director at HRFCA that the games had been successful in their application for the Employer Recognition Scheme [ERS] Gold Award. Matt commented,“It was an amazing week for the committee, to have had such a successful event with great visitor numbers, world records broken at Stirling by the outstanding performances of the Wounded Highlanders, and then receiving the news that we were being awarded the ERS Gold Award. We couldn't have ended the week better and I must say thanks to all our funders, volunteers, support organisations and of course the athletes for being part of this event for Stirling.”

The Stirling Highland Games is now recognized for its cultural and athletic excellence and as the first and only highland games in the UK to have achieved the ERS Gold standard of recognition. This achievement sets a new standard for other events, reinforcing the importance of the Employer Recognition Scheme [ERS] and inspiring other organisations to do the same.

Stirling Provost, Elaine Watterson, said:“I was delighted to attend the Stirling Highland Games recently and experience its vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

“As Stirling celebrates our 900th anniversary as a Royal Burgh, the Games also proudly showcased our city to an international audience, with visitors in attendance from all parts of the world.

“This reward from the UK Government is richly deserved, recognising the commitment shown by the Stirling Highland Games organisation in supporting members of our Armed Forces community.”

For the last decade, the Stirling Highland Games has showcased Scotland's rich heritage through traditional athletic events, music, dance, and more. This year's event was no exception, offering attendees an immersive experience that celebrated both the past and the present. Visitors were treated to a day of thrilling competitions, including the iconic caber toss, track and field events, highland dancing with performances from Stirling Gaelic Choir, Sticks n Kicks, heritage tours and 50 producers and market traders.

The success of this year's event reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, from the athletes and performers to Ceangail, the organisers and volunteers who made it all possible. The ERS Gold Award and the record-breaking achievements of the Wounded Highlanders have set a new benchmark for the Stirling Highland Games, ensuring that it remains a must-attend event for years to come.

As the dust settles on another incredible year, the Stirling Highland Games continues to inspire and captivate audiences, offering a powerful reminder of the enduring appeal of Scotland's traditions and the importance of community, resilience, and sustainability. The event has opportunities for other funders interested in getting involved and allowing Ceangail to continue to provide vocational training opportunities for young people. For further details contact us at ... .