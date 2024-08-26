Copper Clad Laminate Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Copper Clad Laminate Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Copper Clad Laminate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The copper clad laminate market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.61 billion in 2023 to $13.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to electronics industry growth, increasing demand for lightweight and compact devices, telecommunications infrastructure expansion, growing automotive electronics sector, globalization of electronics manufacturing, increasing consumer electronics consumption.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The copper clad laminate market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued advancements in iot devices, flexible electronics and wearables market growth, increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability, shift towards high-frequency materials, supply chain resilience and regionalization.

Growth Driver Of The Copper Clad Laminate Market

The increasing demand for automotive vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the copper clad laminate market going forward. An automotive vehicle refers to a self-propelled land vehicle, used for the movement of people or goods and does not run on rails (unlike trains or trams). Automotive vehicle engines run more smoothly and last longer when copper-coated laminate is added to lubricants or cargo.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the copper clad laminate market include Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Panasonic Holding Corporation, Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, Doosan Corporation.

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the copper clad laminate market. Companies operating in the copper-clad market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Rigid Copper Clad Laminate, Flexible Copper Clad Laminate

2) By Material: Epoxy Resin, Phenolic, Other Materials

3) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the copper clad laminate market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global copper clad laminate market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the copper clad laminate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Copper Clad Laminate Market Definition

Copper clad laminate refers to a particular material that is soaked in resin and reinforced with electronic glass fiber or another material before being copper-clad on one or both sides. It is widely used in electronic devices such as television, radio, computers, mobile phones, and others.

Copper Clad Laminate Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Copper Clad Laminate Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on copper clad laminate market size, copper clad laminate market drivers and trends, copper clad laminate market major players, copper clad laminate competitors' revenues, copper clad laminate market positioning, and copper clad laminate market growth across geographies. The copper clad laminate market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

