Global Cardiac Sutures Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cardiac Sutures Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cardiac Sutures Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cardiac sutures market is projected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2023 to $1.53 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Despite challenges from evolving surgical procedures and increasing cardiovascular diseases, the market is anticipated to reach $2.12 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, driven by the growing aging population, advancements in minimally invasive surgeries, and significant R&D investments.

Surge in Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Growth in Cardiac Sutures Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the cardiac sutures market. These diseases, which affect the heart or blood vessels, necessitate the use of cardiac sutures to close wounds and provide essential mechanical support after cardiovascular surgeries. For instance, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in October 2022, approximately 20.1 million individuals aged 20 and older are affected by cardiovascular diseases in the US. With cardiovascular disease remaining the leading cause of death in the country, the demand for cardiac sutures continues to rise.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, and Johnson & Johnson are focusing on product innovation and strategic acquisitions to enhance their market positions. For example, in January 2023, Able Medical Devices launched Valkyrie looped sternotomy sutures, designed for use after open heart surgeries. These stainless steel sutures offer a more robust sternal closure compared to traditional wire sutures, reducing the risk of sternal dehiscence.

Segments:

.By Type: Absorbable Sutures, Non-Absorbable Sutures

.By Material Type: Natural, Synthetic

.By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the cardiac sutures market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Cardiac Sutures Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiac Sutures Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiac sutures market size, cardiac sutures market drivers and trends, cardiac sutures market major players, cardiac sutures competitors' revenues, cardiac sutures market positioning, and cardiac sutures market growth across geographies. The cardiac sutures market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

