Cellular Health Screening Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cellular Screening Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cellular Health Screening Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cellular health screening market is projected to grow from $3.01 billion in 2023 to $3.37 billion in 2024, at a robust CAGR of 11.8%. The market's expansion in the recent past can be attributed to increasing health consciousness, an aging population, preventive healthcare trends, rising chronic diseases, and advancements in biomarker research. Despite challenges, the market is expected to reach $5.04 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, driven by the emphasis on personalized medicine, corporate wellness programs, and government initiatives for preventive healthcare.

The Surge of Chronic Diseases Fuels Cellular Health Screening Market

The rise in chronic diseases is a significant driver of the cellular health screening market's growth. Chronic diseases require ongoing management and care, and cellular health screening can aid in early detection and prevention. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that coronary heart disease affected around 20.1 million people in the U.S. aged 20 and older in October 2022. Additionally, the National Library of Medicine projects a 99.5% increase in chronic conditions among those aged 50 and older in the USA by 2050. This growing prevalence of chronic diseases underscores the increasing demand for cellular health screening solutions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global cellular health screening market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc., Laboratory Corporation, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated are driving innovation in cellular health screening. For instance, in October 2023, DELFI Diagnostics, Inc. launched 'FirstLook Lung,' a blood test for lung cancer that offers a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99.7 percent. Additionally, Imagene AI introduced the 'LungOI,' the world's first AI-based Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) molecular panel, enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

In a strategic move, Illumina Inc. acquired Grail Inc. in August 2021, expanding its presence in cancer screening and precision medicine.

Segments

. Test Type: Single Test Panels, Telomere Tests, Oxidative Stress Tests, Inflammation Tests, Heavy Metals Tests, Multi-test Panels

. Sample Type: Blood, Saliva, Serum, Urine

. Collection Site: Home, Office, Hospital, Diagnostic Labs

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market.

North America was the largest region in the cellular health screening market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing health awareness and advancements in healthcare technologies.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global cellular health screening market:



Cellular Health Screening Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cellular Health Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cellular health screening market size, cellular health screening market drivers and trends, cellular health screening market major players, cellular health competitors' revenues, cellular health screening market positioning, and cellular health screening market growth across geographies. The cellular health screening market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2024



Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2024



Cell Culture Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.