Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud Based Data Management Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cloud Based Data Management Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cloud based data management services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $41.19 billion in 2023 to $54.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data explosion and growth, cost efficiency and scalability, globalization of businesses, rise in remote work, focus on data security and compliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cloud based data management services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $161.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, edge computing integration, focus on data governance and quality, increased demand for real-time analytics, rapid growth in IoT data.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cloud Based Data Management Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Cloud Based Data Management Services Market

The increasing deployment of 5G technology is expected to propel the growth of the cloud-based data management services market going forward. 5G refers to the most recent generation of mobile communication networks, which succeeded earlier versions such as 4G (LTE) and 3G. 5G technology can facilitate faster, continuous application delivery, which steers businesses towards services that require faster data transfer capabilities.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cloud based data management services market include Actian Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EMC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Major companies operating in the cloud-based data management services are developing strategic partnerships to quickly scale their databases as their AI workloads grow, ensuring that they can handle large volumes of data generated by AI applications. Partnerships play a crucial role in the delivery of comprehensive end-to-end data management solutions for enterprise customers.

Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Segments :

1) By Service Type: Integration Services, Data Security and Back-up Services Quality-as-a-Service

2) By Service Model: Software-As-A-Service, Platform-As-A-Service, Infrastructure-As-A-Service

3) By Deployment model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Other deployment modes

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Retail, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cloud-based data management services market in 2023. The regions covered in the cloud based data management services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Definition

Cloud data management services refer to offering the practice of storing a company's data at an offsite data center using cloud data management platforms, tools, policies, and procedures. It is used to manage data across cloud platforms.

Cloud Based Data Management Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud Based Data Management Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud based data management services market size, cloud based data management services market drivers and trends, cloud based data management services market major players, cloud based data management services competitors' revenues, cloud based data management services market positioning, and cloud based data management services market growth across geographies. The cloud based data management services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.