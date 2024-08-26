Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cone beam computed tomography market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.21 billion in 2023 to $1.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of dental and maxillofacial surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, insurance coverage expansion, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising geriatric population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cone beam computed tomography market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing applications in non-dental fields, rising global healthcare expenditure, emergence of portable CBCT devices, growing adoption in veterinary medicine, focus on precision medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market

The rise in healthcare expenditures is expected to propel the growth of the cone beam computed tomography market going forward. Health expenditures refer to all costs associated with providing health services, family planning activities, nutrition programs, and emergency help with a focus on health. Healthcare expenditures on cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) are driven by its precise imaging capabilities that aid in accurate diagnostics, treatment planning, and reduced procedural complications, potentially optimizing overall healthcare costs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cone beam computed tomography market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca Group, Vatech Co. Ltd., Asahi Roentgen Industry Co. Ltd., Brainlab AG, CurveBeam AI, J. Morita Corporation, NewTom.

Major companies operating in the cone beam computed tomography markets are focused on developing advanced imaging solutions to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve patient outcomes, and meet evolving healthcare demands. Advanced imaging solutions encompass cutting-edge technologies and techniques that provide enhanced diagnostic capabilities, precision, and insights for medical or dental purposes.

Segments:

1) By Patient Position: Standing, Seated, Supine

2) By Application: Dental Implantology, Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Endodontics, General Dentistry, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders, Periodontics, Forensic Dentistry, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cone beam computed tomography market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global cone beam computed tomography market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the cone beam computed tomography market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Definition

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) refers to a technique in which a cone-shaped tomographic imaging beam is revolved around a patient's head to acquire focused pictures of a small area of the body, as in the case of dental scans. It is used for the treatment planning of orthodontics and dental implants.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cone Beam Computed Tomography Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cone beam computed tomography market size , cone beam computed tomography market drivers and trends, cone beam computed tomography market major players, cone beam computed tomography competitors' revenues, cone beam computed tomography market positioning, and cone beam computed tomography market growth across geographies. The cone beam computed tomography market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

