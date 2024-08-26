Mukhtar Babayev Meets UN Secretary-General
Fatima Latifova
Productive meeting today between COP29 President-Designate
Mukhtar Babayev and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by COP29
on its official "X" account.
"Together, we're working to amplify the voices of Pacific
Islands and build a more resilient, sustainable future ahead of
COP29," the post reads.
Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024
UN Climate Change conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in
the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the
plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully
participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.
Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and
governments, civil society organisations, business, and
international institutions together in the South Caucasus to
discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation
of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies
and goals.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to
reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and
increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the
commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively
working in this regard are priority issues for the government of
Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
