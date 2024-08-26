Pakistani Media Highlights Humanitarian Projects By Heydar Aliyev Foundation Under Leadership Of Azerbaijan's First Lady

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Pakistan's one of the leading media outlets has published an
article about the multifaceted humanitarian activities of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation headed by the First Vice-President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.
The article entitled "The Humanitarian Footprint of the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation in Pakistan" published as the main article on the
front page of the "Islamabad Post" newspaper of Pakistan touched on
a number of contributions made by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
Azernews presents the full article :
The Humanitarian Footprint of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in
Pakistan
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under the leadership of
Azerbaijan's First Lady Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, has
made significant contributions to the welfare and development of
communities in need, not only in Azerbaijan but also in various
friendly countries, including brotherly Pakistan. Through a wide
range of projects and charity programs, the Foundation has played a
crucial role in enhancing healthcare, education, and social
services in Pakistan, thereby strengthening the bond between the
two brotherly nations.
One of the notable initiatives by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
in Pakistan was the vaccination campaign against the hepatitis B
virus in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, which aimed to
improve public health and prevent the spread of infectious
diseases. Additionally, the Foundation organized a free examination
at the“Akbar Care” Cerebral Palsy Institute in Peshawar,
demonstrating its commitment to supporting individuals with special
needs and disabilities.
Furthermore, the Foundation's support for medical facilities in
Pakistan, such as the Kulsum Hospital in Islamabad, where
open-heart surgeries were performed, has undoubtedly saved numerous
lives and improved access to quality healthcare services. The
donation of an ambulance equipped with modern blood transfusion
equipment to the Hamza Charitable Fund highlights the Foundation's
efforts to enhance emergency medical services and blood transfusion
capabilities in the region.
Education has also been a key focus of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation's initiatives in Pakistan. Projects like the
construction of the Rara High School for Girls in Muzaffarabad in
2007 after the earthquake in Pakistan, have provided children with
better learning environments and educational opportunities.
Moreover, the Foundation's support for the Thalassemia Center in
Islamabad and the Al-Farabi Special Education Centre for Physically
Handicapped Children Home in Islamabad has had a positive impact on
the lives of individuals with special needs.
In addition to healthcare and education, the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation has made significant contributions to infrastructure
development in Pakistan. The construction of the Heydar Aliyev
Water Supply System in the Dera Ismail Khan region, along with the
provision of electricity infrastructure, has improved access to
clean water and reliable electricity for local communities, thereby
enhancing their quality of life.
The Foundation's humanitarian efforts have extended to various
social welfare institutions in Pakistan, including orphanages and
centers for individuals with disabilities. By providing financial
assistance for the repair and equipment of the Anemia Center of
Pakistan Bait
Maal, as well as organizing events at the“Edhi
Homes” orphanage in Lahore, the Foundation has demonstrated its
commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and promoting
social inclusion.
Overall, The Heydar Aliyev Foundation's extensive humanitarian
work in Pakistan, spanning healthcare, education, infrastructure
development, and social welfare, has had a profound impact on the
lives of countless individuals and communities. Through its
unwavering dedication to serving those in need, the Foundation has
strengthened the ties between brotherly Azerbaijan and
Pakistan.
It should be noted that the exemplary above-mentioned works of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Pakistan have not gone unnoticed,
earning accolades and recognition for its outstanding contributions
to society. In 2013, H.E. Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with
the“Martyr Benazir Bhutto Woman Perfection Prize – 2013,” a
testament to her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes.
Subsequently, in 2015, she was awarded the prestigious
“Hilal-e-Pakistan” order, the state award of Pakistan, in
recognition of her exceptional efforts to strengthen the bonds
between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. This distinguished honor marked a
significant milestone, as Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva
became the first-ever“First Lady” to receive this esteemed award,
underscoring her remarkable dedication to fostering international
cooperation and goodwill.
