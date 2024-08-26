No Threat Of Kyiv HPP Dam Breach Following Russian Strike - Disinfo Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is impossible to destroy the Kyiv HPP dam with missiles while Russians exploit the topic only to incite panic.

That's according to Andriy Kovalenko, chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrinform reports.

"There are no threats regarding the Kyiv HPP dam. It is impossible to destroy it with missile. It is not worth comparing with Kherson region where the dam was mined from within. The Russians are exploiting the topic to incite panic, nothing more," Kovalenko stressed.

Injury toll in Russian attack on Odesa region grows to seven

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said Russian invaders on August 26 launched one of the biggest combined strikes on Ukraine, involving over a hundred missiles of various types and nearly 100 Shahed kamikaze drones. As a result of the attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, 15 regions were affected.

Photo: Ukrhydroenergo