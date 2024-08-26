U.S. Professional Development Market 2024-2028: Online Vs Offline Delivery Methods For Pre K-12, K-12, And Higher Education End-Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Development in the U.S. 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The professional development market in the US is forecasted to grow by USD 4.81 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by technological innovations that complement professional development courses, growing importance of STEM education, and emphasis on digital and online learning.

This study identifies the increasing adoption of mobile learning as one of the prime reasons driving the professional development market in us growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on content claim standard (CCS) standards and growing popularity of language learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is segmented as below:



By End-user



Pre K-12



K-12

Higher Education

By Type



Online Offline

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading professional development market in us vendors.

Also, the professional development market in us analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Acacia University

Adobe Inc.

Cast Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

D2L Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Discovery Education Inc.

Harvard University

Hone Group Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Kagan Publishing and Professional Development

Learning Tree International Inc.

McGraw Hill LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Penn Graduate School of Education

Project Management Institute Inc.

Purdue University

Scholastic Corp.

Skillsoft Corp. UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA

