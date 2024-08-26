(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fabrics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Healthcare Fabrics is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$21.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the healthcare fabrics market is driven by several factors, including the critical need for infection control and increased health awareness among populations worldwide. Technological advancements in fabric treatments and manufacturing processes that enhance the protective features of medical textiles are pivotal. As healthcare providers globally strive to reduce the incidence of HAIs, demand for advanced fabrics that offer better protection against pathogens is on the rise. Economic factors also play a significant role, as emerging markets expand their healthcare infrastructure, thereby boosting the demand for medical textiles.

Additionally, consumer behavior has shifted towards preferring products that ensure safety and hygiene, influencing healthcare facilities to invest in higher quality fabrics. The increasing regulatory pressures across various countries to improve healthcare services and ensure patient safety further propel the adoption of high-standard healthcare fabrics, ensuring that this market continues to expand and evolve in response to global health needs.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polypropylene Healthcare Fabrics segment, which is expected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Cotton Healthcare Fabrics segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.9% CAGR to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Healthcare Fabrics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Healthcare Fabrics Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Healthcare Fabrics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 565 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Healthcare Fabric

Healthcare Fabrics: Market Prospects and Outlook

Polypropylene Emerges as the Largest Raw Material Type

Nonwoven: The Largest Fabric Type

Sustained Demand for Healthcare Fabrics from Hygiene Products Segment

Developing Regions Poised to Record High Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Healthcare Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Consumers Awareness about Hygiene Products Augurs Well for the Market

Stable Infant Diaper Sales Propels Demand for Healthcare Fabrics

Feminine Hygiene Products Offer Stable Growth Opportunity

Expanding Elderly Population Drives Adult Diapers Market, Fueling Medical Textiles Market

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Effective Material for Wound Dressing

With Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Fueling Need for Wound Management, Healthcare Fabrics Market Poised for Growth

Innovations in Textile Materials for Wound Care

Nonwovens in Wound Dressing: Significant Benefits Fuel Usage

Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles Market

Medical Technical Textiles Grow in Prominence

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns: Essential Nature of Products Drives Growth in Healthcare Fabrics Market

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Growing Need to Prevent Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for Medical Fabrics

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US

Smart Fabrics: A Promising Area Driving Growth in Healthcare Fabrics Market

Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Focus on Controlling Pandemics & Epidemics Spurs Growth

Implantable Medical Textiles Find Increased Demand

Polyurethane Gains Traction as Upholstery Fabric in Healthcare Industry

Focus on Development of Germ Resistant Hospital Bedding

Innovations Contribute to Improvement in Quality of Healthcare Fabrics

A Glance at Select Innovations Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Healthcare Fabrics

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)



DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Milliken & Company

Freudenberg SE

Knoll, Inc.

KOB GmbH

ADVANSA Marketing GmbH

Avgol Ltd.

Baltex UK

ATEX Technologies Inc.

Fitesa S.A.

Herculite, Inc.

Jason Mills LLC Corlison Pte. Limited

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Healthcare Fabrics Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900