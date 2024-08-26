STM Online Services Global Report 2024-2028: US And China Dominate R&D Spending

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global STM Services, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall STM online services measured $9.2 billion at the publisher level in 2023, up from $8.8 billion in 2022. Forces behind the increase include product development that employs artificial intelligence technology, major investor activity, growth in online content, the development of test preparation for nurses, virtual and extended reality product growth in medical education, and targeted development in the area of science.

The report forecasts that the STM online services market is expected to reach $11.1 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% over 2024 to 2028.

The Global STM Online Services, 2024-2028 report utilizes market estimates that have been developed using a range of specialized industry sources. This includes historical trends, economic forecasts, executive commentary, relative scale of competitors, and product portfolio analysis. Other inputs include analysis of customer base, title counts, headcount and industry surveys and press coverage. The development of long-term projections for forecasts employs a similar approach.

The principal inputs utilized for long-term projections, include: global and national economic data; industry forecasts; growth trends for relevant professional sectors; company guidance on revenue and earnings; and overall publishing trends.

The report covers major themes and elements impacting the STM online market, including:



Artificial intelligence

Market growth

Innovation strategies

Medical online services

Global expansion

Education and training

Healthcare expenditures

Research and development (R&D)

Mergers and acquisitions Digital transformation

The STM Online Services, 2024-2028 report also identified and profiles major STM Online publishers.

Key businesses profiled include:



American Chemical Society

Athenahealth

CGG

Clarivate

EBSCO Information Services

Elsevier

Hearst Health

Merative

S& P Global Wolters Kluwer

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Global STM Online Services, 2024-2028 report to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate the growth potential and understand the trends impacting the market. This report is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the larger trends and necessary business strategies when considering the STM Online Services market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: MARKET OVERVIEW



MARKET SIZE

MARKET SEGMENTS



Scientific and Technical Online Services



ST Online Content, Patents and Standards



Scientific and Technical A&I Services



Medical Online Services



Clinical Reference



Training and Certification



Drug Databases

Medical A&I Services

GEOGRAPHY



Languages



North America Leads



Asia Ascendant Currency Impacts

CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS



INNOVATION FLOWERS IN STM



AI Takes Center Stage

Growth Strategies

US AND CHINA DOMINATE R&D SPENDING

MEDICAL METRICS



Healthcare Spending



Healthcare Professionals



Physician Workforce



Nurse Population Trends Global Dentist Population

CHAPTER 3: LEADING STM ONLINE PUBLISHERS



MARKET LEADERS

ELSEVIER



Business Segments



Elsevier



Databases, Tools and Electronic Reference



Leading Products



Scopus



Reaxys



ClinicalKey



Scientific & Technical Online Content



Research Management Solutions



Medical Online Content



Clinical Solutions



Education and Training



Drug Reference



Abstracting & Indexing Services



Recent Company Performance



STM Online Revenue



Publishing Strategy



Product Development



Scopus AI



ClinicalKey AI



Reaxys-Iktos Partnership



Launch of EmBiology



New Release of PharmaPendium



Elsevier Unveils Advanced Female Anatomy Model



Complete HeartX Pioneers Immersive Education



Partnership with Dossier



Elsevier Datasets

SciBite Introduces Annotation Tool

S&P GLOBAL



Merger with IHS Markit



Business Segments



Market Intelligence



Ratings



Commodity Insights



Mobility



Indices



Engineering Solutions



Commodity Insights



Recent Company Performance



Market Intelligence



Ratings



Commodity Insights



Mobility



Indices



Engineering Solutions



STM Online Revenue



Publishing Strategy



Product Development



Platts Connect



Artificial Intelligence



Energy Transition Inspires Analytical Tools



Launch of Power Evaluator

Other Launches from Commodity Insights

WOLTERS KLUWER



Business Segments



Health Division



Clinical Solutions



UpToDate



Drug Information



Surveillance Solutions



Health Language



Health, Learning, Research & Practice



Ovid



Education and Training



Recent Company Performance



Health Division



Other Segments



STM Online Revenue



Publishing Strategy



Product Development



New UpToDate Product Suites



Lippincott New Products



Lippincott Advances Into Test Prep



Simulation Innovations

Lippincott AI-Powered E-Book Library

CLARIVATE



ProQuest Acquisition



Business Segments



Academia & Government



Web of Science



ProQuest



Intellectual Property



Patent Intelligence



Life Sciences & Healthcare



Cortellis



Real World Data



Other Products



Recent Company Performance



STM Online Revenue



Publishing Strategy



Product Development



Improvements for Web of Science

IP Developments

AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY



Business



Publications



Chemical Abstracts Service



Recent Company Performance



STM Online Revenue



Publishing Strategy



Life Sciences Strategy



Product Development



CAS Insights Launch

Acquisition of ChronosHub

CGG



Business Segments



Online Services



GeoVerse



Recent Company Performance



STM Online Revenue



Publishing Strategy



Brand Image Strategy

Product Development

MERATIVE



Background



Business Segments



Recent Company Performance



STM Online Revenue

Publishing Strategy

HEARST HEALTH



Hearst Health Segment



Recent Company Performance



Publishing Strategy



Product Development



Launch of FDB Navigo



Collaboration to Address Supply Chain Issues

Zynx for Primary Care

EBSCO INFORMATION SERVICES



Business Segments



EBSCO Information Services



Databases



EBSCOhost



EBSCO Discovery Service



Healthcare Solutions



Recent Company Performance



Publishing Strategy



Product Development



AI Pilots Underway



Line Extension for DynaMed

Launch of EBSCOlearning

ATHENAHEALTH



New Leveraged Buyout



Athenahealth Businesses



Epocrates



Epocrates+



Product Refresh



Bugs + Drugs Tool



Recent Company Performance



Publishing Strategy



Product Development



Epocrates+ Group Memberships Advertising Partnership with Cognito Therapeutics

CHAPTER 4: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS



S&P MEGA-MERGER

OFF-RAMP FOR IBM WATSON HEALTH

LBO FOR ATHENAHEALTH

DIVESTMENT ACTIVITY IN 2022

SCIWHEEL JOINS SAGE

MOMENTUM IN MEDICAL EDUCATION

MEDICAL SEGMENT ACTIVITY

TECHNOLOGY FOR RESEARCH PUBLISHING

DIGITAL SCIENCE ENHANCES LIFE SCIENCES CAPABILITIES

ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS REBORN AS ACCURIS MAJOR THEMES CONTINUE INTO 2024

CHAPTER 5: MARKET FORECAST AND OUTLOOK



ECONOMIC OUTLOOK



Global Inflation



Monetary Policy Impacts



GDP Slowdown

2024 Outlook: Leading Competitors

GLOBAL FORECAST





Market Factors

Healthcare Professionals

PRODUCT FORECAST



Forecast: Scientific and Technical Online Services



Forecast: Medical Online Services Forecast: STM Online Services

