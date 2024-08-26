Silly Nice Announces Launch Of New 1G 510 Vape Cartridge And 2G All-In-One Vape In New York Dispensaries This September

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silly Nice Unveils Two New Vape Products in September 2024, Expanding Their High-Quality Cannabis Offerings Across New York Dispensaries.

New York, New York, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice , the Harlem-based cannabis brand known for its top-tier products and commitment to innovation, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new vape products hitting New York dispensaries in September 2024. The highly anticipated 1G 510 Vape Cartridge and the 2G All-In-One Vape are set to elevate the vaping experience for cannabis enthusiasts across the state.

Silly Nice has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable cannabis products, and these new additions to their lineup are no exception. The 1G 510 Vape Cartridge features a unique ergonomic mouthpiece designed for comfort and precision. Manufactured using advanced double injection molding, this cartridge is engineered to be oil-leaking proof, providing users with peace of mind and a consistently enjoyable experience.

The 2G All-In-One Vape, another exciting new product from Silly Nice, offers a convenient and powerful option for those who prefer an all-in-one solution. This device is designed for durability and ease of use, making it the perfect choice for both seasoned vape users and newcomers alike.

“Our new 1G 510 Vape Cartridge and 2G All-In-One Vape are the culmination of our commitment to quality and innovation,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice.“We've listened to our customers and worked tirelessly to create products that not only meet but exceed their expectations. We're excited to introduce these new vapes to the New York market and can't wait for our community to experience them.”

In addition to these new products, Silly Nice continues to be a leading name in the cannabis industry with its best-selling Diamond Powder, Frosted Hash Ball, Frosted & Sauced Flower, and Bubble Hash. These products have consistently been praised for their purity, potency, and exceptional quality, making them favorites among cannabis consumers in New York.

“From our Diamond Powder to our Frosted Hash Ball, our goal has always been to offer something truly special,” added Thomas.“We're humbled by the positive response we've received and are driven to keep pushing the envelope in everything we do.”

As Silly Nice prepares to roll out the new vape products in September, the brand remains dedicated to its mission of providing premium, safe, and accessible cannabis options to the New York community. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Silly Nice is poised to make a significant impact in the cannabis market with these new launches.

For more information about Silly Nice's new 1G 510 Vape Cartridge, 2G All-In-One Vape, and other top-selling products, visit Silly Nice or check your local New York dispensary this September.

About Silly Nice

Silly Nice is a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand based in Harlem, New York. Since its launch, the brand has been committed to producing high-quality cannabis products that reflect the culture and vibrancy of New York. With a product lineup that includes Diamond Powder, Frosted Hash Ball, Frosted & Sauced Flower, and Bubble Hash, Silly Nice continues to innovate and expand its offerings, making it a favorite among cannabis consumers.

