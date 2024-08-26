China's 2024 summer box office revenue reaches total of USD1.56B

(MENAFN) As of Sunday, China's 2024 summer box office revenue has reached a total of 11.1 billion yuan (about 1.56 billion U.S. dollars). This summer period, traditionally one of the most profitable for cinema, has seen substantial ticket sales, with approximately 271 million movie tickets sold across the country since June 1, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.



Leading the box office is the domestic comedy "Successor," which has achieved significant financial success, earning around 3.2 billion yuan since its release on July 16. This impressive figure represents nearly 29 percent of the total summer box office revenue. The film features the well-known comedic duo Shen Teng and Ma Li, and it explores the dynamics of a wealthy couple who create a challenging environment for their son in an effort to foster his personal development, raising reflections on modern parent-child relationships.



Following "Successor" is Sam Quah’s crime thriller "A Place Called Silence," which has generated over 1.3 billion yuan this summer. The film addresses the issue of campus bullying, a topic that has garnered considerable attention and sparked extensive debate on social media in recent years.



In third place is the sci-fi thriller "Alien: Romulus," produced by 20th Century Studios. This film, the seventh installment in the renowned "Alien" franchise, has earned approximately 515 million yuan since its release on August 16. The continued success of the franchise underscores its enduring popularity among audiences.

