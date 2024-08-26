(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cement in the UK - Size, Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cement Manufacturing industry produces various types of cement, which are supplied to downstream markets. This means demand is influenced by activity in residential, commercial and infrastructure construction markets, which typically run pro-cyclical to the wider economy. A small number of major global construction material manufacturers dominate the Cement Manufacturing industry.

Companies in this industry manufacture clinkers and hydraulic cements, including Portland cement, aluminous cement and ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) cement.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company Coverage Includes:



Cemex UK Operations Ltd

HeidelbergCement UK Ltd

Breedon Cement Ltd Aggregate Industries UK Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

About this Industry



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance

Industry Performance



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade Business Locations

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry

Major Companies

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900