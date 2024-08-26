Orange County Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GOSHEN, NY, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orange County is excited to announce its upcoming Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction . bidding will open on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 10:00 AM at NYSAuctions and will start to close on Thursday, September 5th, at 11:00 AM.This auction presents a fantastic opportunity with over 60 diverse properties up for bid-truly something for everyone. Whether you're interested in residential, commercial, or vacant land, there's a property waiting for you.For your convenience, a digital copy of the auction brochure is available on the auction company's website, .If you're new to property auctions or just want to brush up on the process, be sure to listen to the pre-recorded 'Public Information Seminar ,' available on the website. This seminar covers essential information, including the auction's“Terms and Conditions” and tips to help you become a more informed bidder.Additionally, the website's Resource Center offers Educational Webinars to help buyers bid with confidence.This online-only auction allows bidders to participate from anywhere, using any device. Online bidding enables you to monitor the auction in real time and place bids at your convenience, ensuring you don't miss out on any opportunities.Ready to bid? All interested buyers must complete an online bidder registration and create an account with NYSAuctions. Be sure to submit your registration by Friday, August 30th, to secure your spot-no exceptions!For a complete property listing, including descriptions, maps, and photos, visit NYSAuctions.

