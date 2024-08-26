Chhattisgarh Govt Hands Over Mahadev App Betting Case Probe To CBI

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, Aug 26 (IANS) The BJP-led Chhattisgarh has handed over the probe into the multi-crore Mahadev app betting case, in which former Chief Bhupesh Baghel was named one of the accused, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an official said on Monday.

Besides Baghel, several other "influential figures from multiple states" were found involved during the investigation conducted by the state department.

A notification regarding the handover of the high-profile case to the CBI was issued by the Home Department of Chhattisgarh government on Monday.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the decision has been taken to ensure a transparent investigation into the matter.

Sharma, who is also the state Home Minister, further said that the accused persons are from different states and some of them are from overseas as well.

"The BJP government is determined to bring the truth before the people of Chhattisgarh. There have been demands from various sections to handover the case to CBI," Sharma added.

The scandal that came to the fore during the previous Congress regime in Chhattisgarh, has been one of the reasons for the exchange of barbs between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

More than 70 cases registered in the case were investigated by multiple departments at various locations.

Interpol was enlisted to help track the app's international operators, suspected of operating from countries in the Middle East and Europe.

According to sources, the questioning of key figures in Dubai, where some of the app's main operators are believed to reside, has provided crucial leads in the ongoing investigation.

Reports suggest that some well-known figures in the entertainment industry were also questioned for their alleged connections with the app's promoters and operators.

Last year on October 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first chargesheet in the case, naming 14 accused, including Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

The ED has provisionally attached Rs 41 crore - said to be proceeds of crime.

Ravi Uppal, a key figure among the primary promoters, has been apprehended by Dubai police following a red corner notice issued by Interpol, at the behest of the ED.

Besides, the ED also attached Rs 417 crore after conducting raids on several premises linked to hawala operators.