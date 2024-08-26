Kuehn Law Encourages CYTH, ARCH, CEIX, And VGR Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.
Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.
Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (N ASDAQ: CYTH ) Click to Learn More
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Rafael Holdings. The merger will result in Rafael issuing shares of its Class B common stock to Cyclo's shareholders, with an exchange ratio that values the latter at $0.95 per share.
Arch Resources, Inc. (N YSE: ARCH ) Click to Learn More
Arch Resources, Inc. has agreed to merge with CONSOL Energy Inc. for 1.326 shares of CONSOL common stock for each share of Arch. According to the agreement, Arch shareholders are expected to own approximately 45% of the combined company at the closing of the transaction.
CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX ) Click to Learn More
CONSOL Energy Inc.
has entered into a definitive agreement with Arch Resources, Inc. CONSOL shareholders will receive one share of Arch common stock for 1.326 shares of CONSOL.
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR ) Click to Learn More
Vector Group Ltd. has agreed to sell to JT Group for $15.00 per share in cash.
Why Your Participation Matters:
SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.
Your investment. Your voice. Your future
How to Get Involved:
Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.
Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.
For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .
Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
