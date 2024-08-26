Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Micheal J. Burt To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HiTC”), a leading innovator in healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Micheal J. Burt to its Board of Directors. Widely known as“Coach Burt”, he is a renowned author, leader, and brings decades of experience in personal development, motivation, and business strategies to HiTC.



As the founder of The Greatness Factory in Nashville, Tennessee and the leading authority on activating the“Prey Drive,” Coach Burt has made a profound impact on thousands of individuals across multiple industries. His unique methodologies, particularly his ability to package and monetize skills, have empowered countless professionals to achieve unprecedented success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Micheal“Coach” Burt to the HiTC Board of Directors," said Scott M. Boruff, HiTC's Chairman & CEO. "Coach Burt's visionary leadership and innovative approach to personal and professional growth align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize healthcare technology. His expertise will undoubtedly enhance our strategic initiatives and accelerate our impact in the industry."

Coach Burt's addition to the HiTC board comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its technological offerings designed to improve healthcare outcomes. His experience in building and scaling successful ventures will be invaluable as HiTC seeks to drive forward its mission to integrate cutting-edge technology with patient-centered care.

"I am honored to join the HiTC Board of Directors and contribute to their transformative work in healthcare technology," said Coach Burt. "I look forward to working closely with the team to explore new opportunities for growth and innovation, and to help shape the future of healthcare."



About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is at the forefront of developing technological solutions aimed at improving transactional security and compliance in the healthcare industry and beyond. With a focus on innovation and quality, HiTC is dedicated to providing advanced solutions that meet the complex needs of its clients, ensuring both efficiency and reliability. HiTC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HiTC can be found at .

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact:

Mr. Scott M. Boruff, CEO

Phone: (865) 237-4448

Email: ...